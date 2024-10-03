(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Battery Mineral Resources (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (“BMR”) , a battery minerals company, today announced encouraging assay results from the new 2024 Cinabrio underground exploration and in-fill drill program at the Punitaqui mine complex in Chile. The program confirmed copper grades and better delineated the extent of the mineralization. According to the announcement, ten drillholes totaling 389.9 meters of diamond core drilling were completed, with all holes reaching the target depth. The assay results from the encouraging drillholes included: CM-24-04 (6.9m at 0.65% CuT and 2.1g/t Ag), CM-24-06 (3.9m grading 1.9% CuT and 5.3g/t Ag), CM-24-07 (8.4m grading 0.7% CuT and 1.2g/t Ag), CM-24-08 (4.4m grading 1.3% CuT and 4.9g/t Ag), CM-24-09 (9.9m grading 0.8% CuT and 2g/t Ag), CM-24-15 (10.2m grading 2.6% CuT and 10.5g/t Ag), CM-24-16 (10.8m grading 2.5% CuT and 9.7 g/t Ag), and CM-24-17 (1.4m grading 1.2% CuT and 4.1g/t Ag).
“We are excited to announce these new promising copper intercepts. This latest set of drill results not only confirms the copper grades but also enhances our understanding and accuracy of the current geological model,” commented Peter Doyle, Battery VP of Exploration.
About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer and it has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Battery Mineral Resources is unique because it leverages the inherent value from its 100% owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc., a renewable energy equipment rental and sales company. Battery Mineral Resources' portfolio also consists of two cobalt assets and one graphite asset located in North America, South America and South Korea. The Company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found at .
