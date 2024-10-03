(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Prospera (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) today announced that it has repaid, promptly and in full, its $3,430,000 high-interest 16%, Gross Overriding Royalty (“GORR”) financing. The company has also lowered its outstanding accounts payable (“AP”) obligations to approximately 16.0 million from approximately $20.5 million on December 31, 2023, representing significant progress. The move demonstrates a strong dedication to improving its position while continuing to develop its strategic growth initiatives. According to the announcement, the GORR financing repayment offers Prospera an opportunity to optimize cash flow by focusing on current development to enhance production. In addition, favorable commodity prices allow the company to address current liabilities more efficiently.

To view the full press release, visit

About Prospera Energy Inc.

Prospera Energy is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera is primarily focused on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. Prospera was restructured in the first quarter of 2021 to become profitable and in compliance with regulatory, environmental, municipal, landowner, and service stakeholders. The company is in the midst of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities. Prospera has completed the first phase by optimizing low hanging opportunities, attaining free cash flow, while bringing operation to safe operating condition, all while remaining compliant. Currently, Prospera is executing phase II of the restructuring process, the horizontal transformation intended to accelerate growth and capture the significant oil in place (400 million bbls). These horizontal wells allow PEI to reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numerous vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera's corporate redevelopment strategy is to optimize recovery through EOR applications. Furthermore, Prospera will pursue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix and expand its core area. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas. PEI continues to apply efforts to minimize its environmental footprint. Also, efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate emissions, alongside pursuing innovative ESG methods to enhance API quality, thereby achieving higher margins and eliminating the need for diluents. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GXRFF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN