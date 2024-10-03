Minister Of Labour Participates In Arab Labour Organization's Board Of Directors Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, of Labour, participated in the 101st session of the Governing Body of the Arab Labour Organization (ALO), held in the Egyptian capital Cairo on 3-4 October.

The 101st session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization is being held with the participation of representatives of the three parties of production in the Arab countries (governments, employers, and workers), following the principle of tripartite representation alongside various Arab and regional organizations.

The Council addressed several crucial matters and issued resolutions and recommendations related to the implementation of the resolutions of the 100th session of the Governing Body of the Arab Labour Organization, the implementation of the resolutions of the 50th ordinary session of the Arab Labour Conference, the report on the situation of workers and the Palestinian people in the occupied Arab territories, the Economic and Social Council's work outcomes, and the Higher Coordination Committee for Joint Arab Action's 56th session results.

HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, presided over the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization from October 2023 until the end of September 2024, following the election of the State of Qatar as Chairman.

