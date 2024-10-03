Develop Fulton Board Lays Initial Foundation For Major Affordable Senior Housing Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kwanza Hall, Develop Fulton Chair

Dogwood Square

Bond Issuance Approved to Preserve and Upgrade Affordable Senior in Alpharetta

- Develop Fulton Chair Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During a special called meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Develop Fulton 's Board of Directors unanimously approved the intent to issue bonds to advance a crucial rehabilitation project that will preserve and upgrade affordable senior housing in Alpharetta. Rebuild America, Inc., in partnership with Mansermar Development, LLC, and Mansermar, Inc., is poised to acquire and revitalize Dogwood Square, located at 555 Janis Lane. The nearly 40-year-old property spans 3.4 acres and currently provides affordable housing for 100 seniors and individuals with physical disabilities.

“Supporting senior housing never gets old,” said Develop Fulton Chair, Kwanza Hall.“As families across Fulton County and beyond face the harsh reality of displacement to extended stay hotels or substandard living conditions, this project helps Fulton County to reverse that troubling trend. This effort's incredible goal is to preserve existing affordable housing and raise the standard of living, offering a model of care, dignity, and community for seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

In addition to the development authority board's intent to issue $20 million in bonds, the project still requires several additional approvals to advance, including funding approval from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). According to the developer's projected timeline, the renovation project will not cause displacement or permanent relocation of any of the current residents. Temporary relocations will be required for no more than 30 days while units are renovated, and the entire project is expected to be completed within 1.5 years after the developers are able to acquire all needed funding.

“Preserving affordable housing for seniors is more than just maintaining properties-it's about investing in people,” said Hall.“Dogwood Square represents a unique opportunity to uplift our senior and disabled residents by creating a vibrant, modern living environment where they can age with dignity and remain rooted in their community. This project is transformative, and I'm thrilled to advance this effort with the pivotal approval from our board.”

The planned renovations are extensive and will revitalize both the interior and exterior of Dogwood Square. Indoors, the scope of work is anticipated to include updating the community room and common areas. Residents can expect fresh flooring, paint, and updated kitchens and bathrooms in their units. Outside, the community will be transformed with raised garden beds, a gazebo, and improved landscaping-creating a vibrant, engaging space where residents can thrive.

“Today marks a major step along the journey to making this rehabilitation a reality. For us, it's mission critical as many senior and disabled residents face the threat of displacement due to rising costs or deteriorating living conditions across the nation,” said Cissy Watson, President of Mansermar Development, LLC.“This project will help ensure that they can continue to live in a safe, comfortable, and beautiful environment where they are connected to the community and surrounded by the people they know and trust.”

Also central to this effort is the concept of aging in place, a key priority and shared history of many of Develop Fulton's board members and leadership. Aging in place allows seniors to remain in their homes and communities, providing the stability and familiarity essential for their well-being. According to Develop Fulton's leaders and project developers, Dogwood Square will be a leading example of how affordable housing can offer its residents the opportunity to continue living in an environment designed for comfort, dignity, and community connections.

“This effort is more than just a renovation,” added Hall.“It's another notable step forward in ensuring affordable housing for seniors and individuals with disabilities remains accessible and elevated. Dogwood Square will serve as a leading example of what affordable living can be in Fulton County-a place where aging in place happens with dignity, comfort, and a true sense of community.”

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.



