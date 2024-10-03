Rezilient Health Announces $10M Series A Funding Round Led By Govo Venture Partners To Fuel A New Way To Care For Patients And Their Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilient Heath , a leading tech-enabled healthcare company, has announced today that it has closed a $10M Series A funding round led by Govo Venture Partners with participation from Bridge Ventures, Acorn Pacific Ventures, The Council, Jim McKelvey (Co-Founder of Block, formerly Square), Mark and Robyn Jones (Founders of Goosehead Insurance), Jeremy Friese (Founder of Verata Health), and David Karandish (Founder of Answers).

With this funding, Rezilient plans to bring concierge healthcare to more people -

regardless of where they are on the economic spectrum - and expand its scope of services. The funding follows on the heels of the announcement that Oklahoma State University partnered with Rezilient Health to provide a comprehensive multispecialty care benefit to faculty and staff at the newest CloudClinicTM

location in Stillwater, OK.

Rezilient Health has gained recognition as a trailblazer in the hybrid healthcare space for its CloudClinicTM

model and same-day access to primary and specialty care. Beaming remote primary and specialty care physicians into CloudClinicsTM

means a shorter time to diagnosis and more timely treatment, plus a much more effective commercial model that helps physicians deliver better care.

Winter Park, Florida-based Govo Venture Partners

invested in Rezilient's Series A funding round through its first fund, Govo Fund I. Govo invests in early stage companies, Seed round through Series A, for which doing business with governments or navigating government regulations is an important success factor. Celebrated athlete Tim Tebow is a partner in the fund.

"Our Series A investment in Rezilient is the direct result of the company and its leadership exceeding all the goals expected at this stage. We deeply believe in the company's mission, which is transforming the delivery of primary and multispecialty care in massive markets ripe for improvement," said Rob Panepinto, managing partner of Govo Venture Partners.

"Our goal today is the same as on day one: flip the traditional healthcare model on its head and deliver care that centers a relationship between patients and their care team, in the communities that are typically overlooked by the innovation economy," says Dr. Danish Nagda, Rezilient's CEO and Co-Founder. "This capital is not only a testament to our team's commitment to our customers, partners, and the families we continue to serve, it also sets the foundation for rapidly growing our impact across more communities that are suffocating under the weight of the traditional U.S. healthcare industry."

"Making every doctor available at every CloudClinicTM

location meant that we broke fundamental assumptions in scheduling, messaging, and care delivery, and had to build our platforms from the ground up," says Jeff Gamble, PhD, Rezilient's COO and Co-Founder. "Creating a model where every touchpoint - even in our CloudClinicsTM

- is digitally captured, has unlocked entirely new ways that we can drive value for our customers and the healthcare industry at large."

Rezilient members can access primary care, urgent care, specialty care, labs, and imaging, all in one place. Bringing the entire healthcare system under one roof reduces utilization of costly downstream care like emergency room and hospital visits, the result is a dramatic return on investment for employers' bottom lines, and for their employees' health.

"We're going beyond just solving short-term health problems," continues Dr Nagda. "We're creating the long-term doctor-patient relationships that are crucial for the best preventative care within an agile, distributed healthcare delivery system."

For more information about Rezilient Health, contact Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Marketing and Communications: [email protected]

For more information about Govo Venture Partners, contact Rob Panepinto, Managing Partner: [email protected]

About Rezilient Health

Rezilient reduces employers' total cost of care through increasing access and utilization of value-based primary and specialty care. Beaming our physicians into our CloudClinicsTM

equipped with remote digital diagnostic tools is a world-first. It means Rezilient members can access all their care needs in one place: primary care, specialty care, and in-house labs, plus 24/7 messaging.

About Govo Venture Partners

GOVO Venture Partners is a Winter Park, Florida based company. GOVO Fund I is a venture fund that invests, seed round through series A, in early-stage companies for which doing business with government or navigating government regulations is an important success factor. For more information, visit .

