Mpowerhealth CNIM Academy Earns CAAHEP Accreditation, Establishing New Standard For Neurodiagnostic Education

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 -- MPOWERHealth announces a groundbreaking achievement: its CNIM Academy has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Education Programs (CAAHEP). This milestone makes MPOWERHealth the first IONM (Intraoperative Neuromonitoring) company outside of a university setting to receive this coveted recognition, positioning the academy as a premier destination for IONM education in the United States.

At a time when patient safety and healthcare innovation are paramount, the MPOWERHealth CNIM Academy's CAAHEP accreditation underscores its leadership in training the next generation of neurodiagnostic technologists . This accreditation confirms that the academy meets the highest educational standards and is uniquely equipped to address the growing demand for skilled IONM professionals. With millions of surgeries performed annually in the U.S., and only 750,000 involving IONM, the need for expertly trained technologists has never been more critical.

"Achieving CAAHEP accreditation reinforces our commitment to excellence in neurodiagnostics ," said Scott LaRoque, Chief Executive Officer at MPOWERHealth. "We are setting the bar for what a world-class IONM program should look like-fast-tracking students into high-impact careers in neurodiagnostics and equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

Students who enroll at the MPOWERHealth CNIM Academy benefit from:



Board eligibility after only 100 monitored cases -significantly fewer than the industry standard of 150 cases-giving graduates an accelerated path to certification.

No additional Continuing Education Units (CEUs) required for board certification. A career in an expanding field that plays a vital role in ensuring patient safety and surgical outcomes.

By combining cutting-edge education, mentorship from industry leaders, and hands-on experience, MPOWERHealth CNIM Academy is preparing students to step confidently into a career that will impact healthcare for decades to come.

About MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, specializing in Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM), Surgical Assist, and Care Management. As the largest privately held IONM company in the U.S., MPOWERHealth partners with surgeons, hospitals, and health systems to improve surgical outcomes, increase patient safety, and optimize reimbursement strategies. Through the MPOWERHealth CNIM Academy, which is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), the company offers best-in-class IONM training to ensure the highest standards of safety and precision in surgeries. MPOWERHealth's commitment to education, technology, and data analytics positions it at the forefront of surgical excellence, helping healthcare providers deliver superior outcomes and operational efficiencies.

