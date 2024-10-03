Heggerty Expands Bridge To Reading Into Third Grade, Elevating Literacy Instruction For Upper Elementary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Heggerty's newest curriculum extension empowers third-grade classrooms with comprehensive instruction aligned with the Science of Reading.

OAK PARK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heggerty proudly announces the latest addition to its Bridge to Reading Foundational Skills program-Bridge to Reading for Third Grade . Building upon the success of its K-2 curriculum, this new offering provides third-grade educators with the tools and instructional strategies to strengthen essential literacy skills and support the foundational literacy gap many students face in upper elementary.

For over two decades, Heggerty has been a trusted partner for educators across more than 70% of U.S. schools, offering research-based literacy solutions. With the addition of the third-grade literacy curriculum, Heggerty continues its commitment to the Science of Reading by delivering a comprehensive approach to literacy instruction.

A Comprehensive Literacy Approach for Third Grade

Bridge to Reading for Third Grade builds on the foundational skills taught in earlier grades by introducing more complex word study, fluency and morphology. The curriculum is designed to support teachers through:



Flexible Word Reading and Spelling: Focuses on flexibility in reading and spelling multisyllabic words while building knowledge of morphological units to enhance word meaning comprehension.



Fluency Development: Emphasizes fluency through explicit teacher modeling, giving students opportunities to practice reading accurately, with prosody, and at an appropriate rate.

Differentiated Passages and Texts: Offers an ample collection of differentiated materials that provide meaningful practice and encourage independent reading.

"We developed Bridge to Reading for Third Grade to meet the evolving needs of students and teachers," says

Alisa VanHekken, Heggerty's Chief Academic Officer and Bridge to Reading co-author. "The curriculum is thoughtfully designed to adapt to the realities of the classroom, offering targeted and effective word study instruction that seamlessly fits into daily routines. It's more than a literacy program; it's a resource that empowers teachers to drive meaningful, lasting change in their students' reading abilities."

Available for Purchase Now

Bridge to Reading for Third Grade is available and shipping to classrooms! Explore a free curriculum sample and learn more by visiting .

About Heggerty

Heggerty is a leading provider of reading and writing curricula, professional development, and digital resources dedicated to improving literacy outcomes. Research-proven to improve student outcomes, Heggerty supports educators in over 11,000 U.S. districts in building strong foundational reading and writing skills. For more information, visit .

