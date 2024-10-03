Celebrate National Farmers Day With Organic Valley's Exclusive Livestream Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Join small organic family farms live from multiple states on Oct. 11 for an all-day celebration and interactive livestream



LA FARGE, Wis., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Farmers Day, Organic Valley is bringing a firsthand experience to viewers live from small organic family farms, coast to coast, all day long. Anyone can join Organic Valley's annual virtual farm tour on Friday, Oct. 11 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST. The YouTube livestream will feature close to a dozen small organic family farmers from Washington to Vermont. Thousands of people and dozens of classrooms tuned in to Organic Valley's successful 2023 farmer livestream, inspiring the cooperative to provide a real-time farm experience this year.

Farmer-member Tyler Webb livestreaming from the field in celebration of National Farmers Day.

Viewers will get virtual mud on their boots, have an opportunity to ask real organic farmers questions, see curious cows, enjoy the natural beauty of organic pastureland and learn from Organic Valley farmers how these small organic family farms are protecting where food comes from. Those watching will get a close-up view of the landscape and biodiversity on Organic Valley farms in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. This is the second consecutive year Organic Valley has created this interactive virtual event to see the day-to-day happenings on organic dairy farms in real time.

Classrooms and families across the country are invited to sign up for the livestream in advance at . The livestream will offer interactive opportunities for classrooms and activities for families including printable educational sheets. Organic Valley encourages viewers to virtually explore some of the small organic family farms protecting where their food comes from by signing up at the link above or by watching the livestream on YouTube .

Organic Valley farmers protect more than half a million acres of organic farmland across the country from toxic pesticides – providing habitat for countless plants and animals, keeping waterways clean and combating the climate crisis.

The annual National Farmers Day livestream brings the wonder of these farms to life for children and adults, fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting where their food comes from. National Farmers Day is Oct. 12, and the Oct. 11 livestream is one more way to celebrate the farmers caring for animals, people and the planet. Interviews with Organic Valley farmers participating in the livestream are available upon request.

Learn more about the livestream on Organic Valley's blog, Rootstock ®.

About Organic Valley



Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram , Faceboo , LinkedI , Pinterest

and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth McMullen

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Valley

