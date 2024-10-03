Slashdata Extends Market Research To Additional Audiences Within The Technology Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SlashData is moving beyond developers, adding developers, C-level and Director-level decision-makers, and retail users to the audiences it can research

- Moschoula Kramvousanou, CEOMANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SlashData announces today that it is moving beyond developers, adding to the list of audiences it can research to include citizen developers, C-level, Senior, and Director-level decision-makers, and even retail users.For almost 20 years, SlashData has been known for its expertise in addressing software developer audiences and their needs, and will continue to do so.Decision-making has become more centralised, especially in the enterprise space. This new audience addition is a response to the increasing support requests for insights on audiences beyond“software developers”.From today onwards, SlashData is able to offer market insights on:- CEOs, CTOs and C-level executives- Citizen developers- Senior and director-level decision-makers- Retail users- Broader technology audiencesAdditionally, it extends its market research services to:- Audience insights- Product development and improvement- Brand research- Customer segmentation and profiling- Product configuration and optimisation- Competitive market analysisCustomer Journey mapping and Target Addressable Market sizing will also become available soon.Learn more about the full list of services offered by SlashData.For more information, please refer to the CEO announcement or contact SlashData.What makes SlashData the trusted market research expertSlashData recently introduced custom research services: Tailored and Poll surveys, Competitive Market Research, and Qualitative research. Since then, they have built a team of analysts, market research experts, and project managers, along with a workflow which provides the infrastructure to run customised projects as smoothly as possible.SlashData's in-house survey software, together with a Machine Learning-powered best-in-class cleansing methodology, delivers data cleaner than ever and cleaner than any market research company out there can deliver.

