Petasense Unveils Next-Generation Vibration Mote Model 4 (VM4): Revolutionizing Predictive Maintenance For Critical Machinery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Petasense , a leading provider of Industrial IoT solutions for predictive maintenance, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the Vibration Mote Model 4 (VM4), the latest advancement in wireless condition monitoring sensors. The VM4 is designed to empower industries with the tools they need to predict and prevent costly machinery failures before they occur.

Petasense Vibration Mote Model 4 (VM4)

Continue Reading

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Vibration Mote Model 3 (VM3), the VM4 boasts an array of enhanced features and functionalities to meet the evolving needs of modern industrial environments.

What's New with VM4:

5-Year Battery Life:

The VM4 offers double the battery life of the VM3, ensuring extended monitoring without the hassle of frequent battery changes.

6 kHz Frequency Response:

Equipped with 6 kHz frequency response, the VM4 captures early-stage defects with precision, including bearing wear, gear mesh issues, pump cavitation and more.

Additional Onboard Memory:

With expanded onboard memory, the VM4 can store a greater volume of sensor readings for comprehensive data analysis and trend identification.

Powerful Edge Capabilities:

The VM4 is empowered by power efficient compute, memory and software, enabling advanced edge computing functionalities such as Spectrum Averaging and Smart Connect features, which can trigger automated measurement sequences based on the results of prior sensor measurements.

Upgraded WiFi Module: Supporting enterprise-grade security with 802.1X protocol, the VM4 ensures data integrity and confidentiality, meeting the highest standards of cybersecurity.



Two Versions Available - VM4 and VM4 Pro:



VM4: Ideal for Fixed Speed assets, the VM4 delivers unparalleled monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities. VM4 Pro: Tailored for Variably Operating assets, including variable speed, batched, and spared equipment, the VM4 Pro offers enhanced versatility and adaptability.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Vibration Mote Model 4 (VM4), continuing our tradition of bringing leading edge technology developments in hardware and software to the Condition Monitoring market," said

Kuldeep Amarnath, CEO at Petasense. "With its upgraded features and robust capabilities, the VM4 sets a new standard for predictive maintenance solutions, enabling industries to optimize operations and enhance equipment reliability."

About

Petasense:

Petasense is a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions, specializing in predictive maintenance technologies. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, Petasense empowers industries to unlock the full potential of their machinery through advanced data analytics and actionable insights.

For more information about the Vibration Mote Model 4 (VM4) and other Petasense products, please visit .

Contact:

Jon Bernie

Petasense Inc.

(408) 564-9815

[email protected]

SOURCE Petasense

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED