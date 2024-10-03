Ryanair Plane Catches Fire In Italy, Nearly 200 Passengers Evacuated Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Ryanair flight in southern Italy caught fire on Thursday morning ahead of takeoff. Nearly 200 were deplaned as firefighters were called to combat the fumes. The incident took place ahead of departure from the Brindisi airport in the southeastern region of Puglia.

“Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin was delayed this morning after cabin crew observed fumes on the outside of the aircraft. Passengers were disembarked without incident and returned to the terminal by bus,” Reuters quoted the airline as saying in a statement.

According to reports, the airport was briefly closed for operations following the incident. Meanwhile the budget carrier indicated plans to ferry passengers to Turin on board a spare aircraft.

Ryanair is one of few European carriers that has a mostly Boeing fleet - making it particularly vulnerable to ongoing turbulence at the plane maker.



The incident on Thursday is the latest in a series of mishaps involving the company - including a near-catastrophic accident in January that saw the fuselage panel of a 737 Max blow off mid-flight. The agency has also faced scrutiny in the wake of two 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

(With inputs from agencies)