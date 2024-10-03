Beard Papa's Launches Egg-Straordinary New Cream Puff Flavor With Sanrio's Gudetama Franchise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Join us in celebrating Gudetama at Beard Papa's USA stores.

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, is thrilled to announce an "Eggs-traordinary" collaboration with Sanrio's beloved Gudetama character starting on October 3rd, 2024 at select stores nationwide.

Introducing the "Eggcellent" Cream Puff – a yummy treat featuring Beard Papa's signature vanilla bean filling, peach jam, and a white chocolate éclair shell adorned with Gudetama's signature expression. A fan favorite at Sanrio's Gudetama Cafe in Buena Park, CA and now available at Beard Papa's for a limited time.

Developed in house with a touch of innovation, it promises to be a hit among loyal customers. "We are committed to bringing joy and deliciousness to our customers," said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa's USA.. "Partnering with Sanrio's Gudetama and everyones favorite lazy egg Gudetama adds a bit of fun and playfullness to our new flavor. We are excited to welcome Gudetama fans into our stores."

Join us for the official launch event on October 3rd, 2024 at stores nationwide.

For more information, visit our website at beardpapas/gudetama For more information on Gudetama visit sanrio

About Beard Papa's

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's began with a simple goal: to make the best cream puffs ever. The brand quickly gained a loyal following, expanding globally with over 485 stores across the world. Each cream puff is baked fresh daily, filled with a variety of custards that are made with the finest ingredients. Beard Papa's remains committed to quality and freshness, a promise that has made it a beloved brand worldwide. Visit beardpapas for more information and follow them @beardpapas on Instagram, @beardpapasofficial on TikTok, @beardpapasusa on X and Facebook

About Sanrio

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My MelodyTM, KuromiTM, LittleTwinStarsTM, CinnamorollTM, PompompurinTM, gudetamaTM, AggretsukoTM, ChococatTM, Badtz-mMaruTM and KeroppiTM. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks.

Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit and follow @sanrio and @hellokittyon Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

