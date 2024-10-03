Context Networks And Aristocrat Technologies Partner On API Agreement To Enhance Player Engagement And Drive New Revenue For Gaming Operators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Context Joins Aristocrat Developer Partner for Seamless Integration of CPMN with Future Casino Systems

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Networks, Inc., a programmatic advertising that leverages private blockchain to deliver advertising solutions for the gaming industry, has entered into an API Agreement with Aristocrat Technologies, a global leader in gaming technology, as part of Aristocrat's Developer Partnership Program. This agreement will allow Context Networks to integrate its Contextual Promotions Media (CPMN) with Aristocrat's future casino management system, Oasis 360 v15.3. The integration will enable operators to deliver personalized promotions across multiple platforms, including Aristocrat's OneLink digital signage, LED table signs, and nCompass media displays.

As a Developer Partner, Context Networks will work with Aristocrat to ensure the CPMN is fully tested and compatible with Aristocrat's systems. This testing process provides gaming operators the assurance that Context's solution has been evaluated on Aristocrat's platform, meeting the high standards required in the industry. The API integration will enable the development of apps that allow players to interact with gamified offers, redeem digital coupons, and share promotions via social media or messaging apps, elevating the joy and power of play to a new level.

"This API Agreement is an important first step toward a deeper relationship with Aristocrat," said Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks. "By becoming part of Aristocrat's Developer Partnership Program, we ensure that our CPMN solution is 'Context Ready' for Oasis 360 v15.3 and beyond. This partnership will help gaming operators enhance player engagement and introduce new revenue opportunities, with the assurance that our solution has been tested and approved by a leading gaming technology provider."

The API Agreement focuses on Aristocrat's upcoming Oasis 360 v15.3, currently under development. By leveraging Aristocrat's future API capabilities, Context Networks' CPMN will offer gaming operators a turnkey, cloud-hosted advertising solution that allows for dynamic, context-based promotions without additional hardware or software investments. This integration gives gaming operators an innovative tool to engage players and drive non-gaming revenue streams.

For players, the partnership brings the potential for a new layer of interaction and engagement. Gamified offers, delivered in real-time through the CPMN, will enhance the gaming experience by providing unique and dynamic promotions. Players can participate in personalized, interactive games linked to advertisements to win rewards from brands they know and love. With the ability to redeem offers at their convenience or share them via social media, the CPMN brings added value and excitement to every gaming session.

About Aristocrat Technologies

Aristocrat Technologies is a global leader in gaming technology and content distribution, operating in over 300 gaming jurisdictions. Focusing on innovative and disruptive technology, Aristocrat serves the casino, online, and mobile gaming markets, driving growth and market share through cutting-edge products and solutions. For more information, visit .

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Context Networks is committed to driving innovation and creating value for its clients through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit .

The API agreement between Context Networks and Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. ("ATI") does not establish or imply any legal affiliation or endorsement of Context Networks' products or solutions by ATI. Furthermore, this agreement does not obligate ATI to maintain or support the content or services referenced herein. The agreement does not modify or affect any existing ATI maintenance and support agreements or alter any system warranties that may be in place for ATI customers. All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

