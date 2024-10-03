Phunware To Showcase Mobile First Conference Event Solution At IMEX America And The Global Gaming Expo (G2E)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Demo Event Solution with Wayfinding, Enhanced Sponsor Promotions, and Data-Driven Insights at Leading Events and Gaming Trade Shows in Las Vegas, October 7-10

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, will introduce a fully-customizable and configurable mobile solution for events during the IMEX America and Global Gaming (G2E ) in Las Vegas, October 7-10.



Phunware is scheduling demos of its latest app offerings for attendees of the simultaneous trade shows. The Conference Event Solution features are designed to ensure events run smoothly while keeping attendees and guests fully engaged. The solution advances many in-demand tools for events management and gaming environments, including dynamic wayfinding, mobile engagement messaging, events scheduling, and content management.

Phunware's Conference Event Solution features:



Intuitive Wayfinding: Attendees can easily navigate complex venues with turn-by-turn directions, ensuring they find key sessions and exhibitor booths effortlessly.

Increased Sponsor ROI: Sponsors can leverage the platform to reach attendees with location-based notifications and targeted promotions. Data-Driven Insights: Organizers gain valuable insights into attendee behavior and preferences through real-time data and analytics.



“Our solution provides event organizers with the tools they need to create truly engaging experiences with our patented interactive maps and targeted communications from the event organizer or sponsors. Plus, all of this can be quantified and measured with real-time analytics. And the best part is that our technology also has the ability to integrate into existing event mobile apps or management platforms,” said Donny Neufuss, Senior Director of Business Development at Phunware.“We understand the power of mobile technology to transform physical spaces and elevate experiences, and we're confident that our mobile Conference Event Solution will enable event organizers to deliver exceptional, results-driven experiences.”

We invite attendees at IMEX America and G2E to meet with us and see firsthand how Phunware can help them elevate their events to the next level-whether they're launching a new app or enhancing an existing one. Visit here to book an on-site meeting.

IMEX America is the premier trade show for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) industry, bringing together professionals from event planning, hospitality, tourism, and destination marketing. Similarly, the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) serves as a major trade show and educational conference for the global gaming industry, showcasing innovations in casino gaming, sports betting, and gaming technologies.

IMEX America

Dates: October 8-10, 2024

Location: Mandalay Bay, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas Nevada

For additional information on IMEX America, visit here .

Global Gaming Expo (G2E)

Dates: October 7-10, 2024

Location: The Venetian Macao

For additional information on the Global Gaming Expo, visit here .

About Phunware, Inc.

Leading hospitality brands partner with Phunware to delight their guests with personalized mobile experiences. Phunware's mobile applications and SDKs leverage patented wayfinding and contextual engagement to guide guests to the right experience at the right time. Hotels, resorts, casinos, and convention centers can integrate their most important business systems to unify the guest journey, boost loyalty, and drive new revenue across their properties.



