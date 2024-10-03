Prime Minister Receives Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received today HE Bakhtiyar Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit being held in Doha.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.