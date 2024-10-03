Iranian Pres., Saudi FM Discuss Mideast, World Developments
Date
10/3/2024 7:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, discussing Middle East and world developments.
The meeting came on the sideline of the Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit, which is held in the Qatari capital.
The summit is held under the theme "Sports Diplomacy". (end)
sss
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108742958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.