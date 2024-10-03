عربي


Iranian Pres., Saudi FM Discuss Mideast, World Developments


10/3/2024 7:08:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, discussing Middle East and world developments.
The meeting came on the sideline of the Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit, which is held in the Qatari capital.
The summit is held under the theme "Sports Diplomacy". (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

