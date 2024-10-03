Iranian Pres., Saudi FM Discuss Mideast, World Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, discussing Middle East and world developments. The meeting came on the sideline of the Third Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit, which is held in the Qatari capital. The summit is held under the theme "Sports Diplomacy". (end) sss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.