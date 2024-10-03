White House affirms death of American citizen in Lebanon in Israeli ground invasion

(MENAFN) The White House confirmed on Wednesday the tragic death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad, an American in Lebanon, describing the incident as a "tragedy" amidst the ongoing conflict in the region. A spokesperson from the National Security Council expressed condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as are the deaths of many civilians in Lebanon.” However, they did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of his death.



According to Jawad’s daughter, Nadine, her father was killed in an Israeli airstrike while attempting to help those in need in his hometown of Nabatieh, Lebanon. She described his dedication in a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, emphasizing that he chose to remain close to the main hospital in Nabatieh to assist the elderly, disabled, and injured individuals who could not afford to leave. Nadine recalled how her father acted as a guardian, providing essentials like food and mattresses while even helping to pay off debts for those in distress. "I would often ask him if he was scared, and he repeatedly told me that we should not be scared because he is doing what he loves the most: helping others live in the land he loved the most," she added.



Nabatieh, located in eastern Lebanon, has been a focal point of conflict, with rising civilian casualties amid the escalating hostilities. While Jawad was a US citizen, Nadine emphasized that his story should not be prioritized over the countless others affected by the violence, noting that his life was just one among the over 50,000 lives lost due to Israeli aggression throughout the Middle East. The family plans to hold a funeral for Kamel Ahmad Jawad on Sunday at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Michigan, at 3 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).



The news of Jawad's death coincides with Israel's intensifying ground invasion of Lebanon, which has followed a series of airstrikes that have resulted in over 1,000 fatalities and more than 2,950 injuries since September 23. Israel maintains that its military actions are directed at Hezbollah targets; however, official Lebanese reports indicate that approximately a quarter of the casualties have been women and children. In a further escalation, eight Israeli soldiers were reported killed in clashes with Hezbollah fighters on the Lebanese side of the border on the same day.

