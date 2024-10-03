(MENAFN) One year after Hamas's notorious attack on Israel, the Middle East appears to have reverted to its longstanding state of turmoil, characterized by persistent conflict and escalating tensions. Observers watch with growing concern, while analysts seem resigned to the cyclical nature of these crises. A pressing question arises: what sets the current situation apart from previous upheavals in the region?



A significant shift is evident in the dynamics of patron-client relationships, particularly among regional powers and major external players. A prominent example is the evolving role of the United States. The current administration appears to lack a coherent and consistent policy, often reacting to crises as they emerge rather than proactively shaping events. This has led to a disjointed approach to foreign relations, particularly with Gulf monarchies and Iran, where relations remain unpredictable.



At the heart of the U.S. dilemma is its complicated relationship with Israel. Ideologically, the leadership in Israel does not align closely with President Joe Biden’s administration. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s popularity is waning, which complicates diplomatic efforts to constrain Israel's military actions—efforts that Israel seems unwilling to embrace. Despite this, the Biden administration continues to provide military support to Israel, as the Israeli issue is viewed more as a domestic political matter for the U.S. than purely a foreign policy challenge.



This intricate web of relationships underscores a critical contradiction in U.S. strategy that complicates any potential resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. As tensions mount, the prospect of full-scale war looms ever closer, prompting urgent calls for a reassessment of approaches to peace and stability in the region.

