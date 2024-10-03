Education Ministry To Honour Long-Serving Educators On World Teachers' Day
Date
10/3/2024 3:02:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) will celebrate World Teachers' Day on October 6 under the theme“Giving That Inspires Generations”.
A ceremony to mark the day will honour educators who have devoted more than 25 years to the profession, acknowledging their lifelong commitment and pivotal role in shaping future generations, as well as recognising their outstanding professional achievements.
The celebration will be held in the auditorium of MoEHE headquarters in Al Qutaifiya. Senior ministerial officials, educators and family members of the honoured teachers will be in attendance to commemorate this special occasion.
MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108742023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.