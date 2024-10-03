Education Ministry To Honour Long-Serving Educators On World Teachers' Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) will celebrate World Teachers' Day on October 6 under the theme“Giving That Inspires Generations”.

A ceremony to mark the day will honour educators who have devoted more than 25 years to the profession, acknowledging their lifelong commitment and pivotal role in shaping future generations, as well as recognising their outstanding professional achievements.

The celebration will be held in the auditorium of MoEHE headquarters in Al Qutaifiya. Senior ministerial officials, educators and family members of the honoured teachers will be in attendance to commemorate this special occasion.

