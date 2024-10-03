عربي


Qatar, Tajikistan Review Trade, Investment Ties

10/3/2024 3:02:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, met yesterday with several representatives of countries participating in the Second Business Forum of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue countries.

He held a meeting with the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, H E Zavqi Zavqizoda. Seperately, Minister of Commerce and industry also met with the Coordinator to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ihsan Afzal and President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Samad Hassanzadeh.

The meetings discussed topics of mutual interest aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and industry, as well as ways to support and develop these sectors. Views were also exchanged on the topics included in the forum's agenda.

