Farmers Insurance Exchange Announces Pricing Of Its $300 Million 7.000% Surplus Notes Due 2064

Farmers Exchange intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The Surplus Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Surplus Notes were offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Farmers Insurance Exchange

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide

range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.