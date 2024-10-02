(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - IT and BPO Services Market in India

size is estimated to grow by USD 167 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

10.87%

during the forecast period. Rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased adoption of application outsourcing. However,

lack of effective communication between client and vendor

lack of effective communication between client and vendor poses a challenge - Key market players include Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hinduja Group Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Morae Corp., Serco Group Plc, Srisys Inc., StarTek Inc., Sutherland Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., TTEC Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled It and bpo services market in india 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (Finance, Insurance, Telecom, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Export and Domestic), Product (IT services, BPM, and Software and R and D), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered India Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hinduja Group Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Morae Global Corp., Serco Group Plc, Srisys Inc., StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., TTEC Holdings Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Companies are turning to IT and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) service providers in India for application development services to stay competitive in the market. The complex and costly nature of application development makes it beneficial for organizations to outsource this function. IT and BPO service providers offer modular architectures and compatibility with advanced IT infrastructure like the cloud. They also develop intelligent applications capable of handling multiple features and large data volumes. Effective application portfolio management is a priority for service providers to add value. DevOps and Agile methodologies are increasingly used for software development, enabling automation and improved business processes. Leading vendors like Accenture Plc and International Business Machines Corp. Offer application outsourcing services, contributing to the market's growth.



The IT and BPO services market in India continues to grow, with trends including data processing, forms processing, and running support. Businesses require troubleshooting and problem resolution for their computer software, hardware, peripherals, and up-selling, promoting, and cross-selling opportunities. Insurance processing and claims are key sectors, with policy maintenance and management also in demand. Data entry, conversion, and financial services such as accounts receivables, financial statements, and bank reconciliations are common requirements. Form processing services, including online forms, payroll processing, medical billing, and contact centers , are also popular. Artificial intelligence and niche BPO services are emerging trends, driven by skilled labor, incentives, tax breaks, and macroeconomic factors. B2G, B2B, and B2C enterprises are significant clients, with technology spending and consulting services also contributing. IT associations play a crucial role in shaping the industry's growth, which is expected to contribute significantly to India's GDP.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth

.



Clear and effective communication is essential for the successful implementation of IT and BPO services in India. Vendors must maintain open lines of communication with clients to deliver services on time. Technical communication in outsourcing contracts is necessary to minimize risks and build trust. Misunderstandings can arise due to language and cultural differences, leading to potential system failures. Effective communication is crucial in various IT service delivery processes, including application development, testing, and system integration . Ineffective communication between clients and vendors can negatively impact the growth of the IT and BPO services market in India.

.



The Indian IT and BPO services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing technology spending from B2B, B2G, and B2C enterprises. However, challenges persist. Niche BPO services face stiff competition due to the availability of skilled labor and incentives like tax breaks. Macroeconomic factors, such as GDP growth and Internet penetration, provide a favorable environment. However, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and automation in ITES requires internal resources and core competency development. Pestle analysis reveals challenges like BPO attrition, wage structures, and data security. Surveys conducted by IT associations indicate the need for process automation, intelligent workflows, and cloud technology adoption. BPO services include horizontal services like payroll and accounting, and vertical-specific services like telemarketing, social media marketing, and customer service. Government initiatives, such as cloud technology and process automation, are essential for businesses to remain competitive. CRM and ERP systems, personalized services, and data security are key areas of focus for businesses. The Internet of Things and automated workflows are emerging trends. Business scheduling and automated workflows are critical for efficient operations. In conclusion, the Indian IT and BPO services market presents opportunities and challenges. Businesses must focus on developing AI technologies, addressing attrition, and adopting cloud and automation to remain competitive. Consulting services and outsourcing services can help businesses navigate these challenges.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth

Download a Sample Report

This it and bpo services market in India report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Finance

1.2 Insurance

1.3 Telecom

1.4 Healthcare 1.5 Others



2.1 Export 2.2 Domestic



3.1 IT services

3.2 BPM 3.3 Software and R and D

4.1 APAC

1.1

Finance-

The finance sector, including banking and financial institutions, was a significant contributor to the IT and BPO services market in India in 2023. The increasing number of banking and finance institutions has led to a growing demand for customer retention solutions, driving the adoption of IT services for IT infrastructure management and BPO services for customer support and sales. Global banking and finance institutions rely on India for their IT and BPO services, fueling market growth. However, regulatory challenges, such as stringent licensing requirements for new banks, may hinder the growth potential of the banking sector in the IT and BPO services market during the forecast period. Despite these challenges, the finance segment is expected to experience moderate growth due to the continued demand for IT and BPO services to streamline operations and enhance customer experience.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)



The IT and BPO services market in India has been witnessing significant growth due to various factors. The country's large pool of skilled labor, incentives in the form of tax breaks and subsidies, and macroeconomic factors such as favorable business environment and stable political conditions have made India an attractive destination for businesses seeking BPO services. B2G, B2B, and B2C enterprises across the globe are increasingly outsourcing their non-core functions to India to reduce costs and focus on their core competencies. The ITES industry in India offers a wide range of services, including horizontal services like data processing, forms processing, and running support, as well as vertical-specific services tailored to industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in BPO services is a game-changer, enabling automation of repetitive tasks and improving efficiency. Technology spending on AI and other advanced technologies is expected to increase in the coming years. However, internal resources and core competency in AI technologies are essential for successful implementation. Pestle analysis reveals that the BPO services market in India faces challenges such as increasing competition, changing regulatory environment, and customer expectations for higher quality and faster turnaround times. Payroll, accounting, telemarketing , IT hardware, software, and peripherals are some of the common services offered by BPO providers in India. Up-selling and cross-selling are also essential strategies for BPO companies to grow their revenue streams.

The IT and BPO services market in India continues to grow, driven by various macroeconomic factors such as a large pool of skilled labor, incentives in the form of tax breaks and subsidies, and increasing technology spending by B2G, B2B, and B2C enterprises. The market encompasses a wide range of services including niche BPO services, horizontal services like payroll and accounting, and vertical-specific services such as insurance processing and claims handling. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are increasingly being adopted in the industry, leading to process automation, intelligent workflows, and personalized services. Cloud technology and business scheduling are also becoming essential components of the ITES industry. Surveys conducted by IT associations reveal that wage structures, data security, and attrition remain key challenges for the industry. However, the adoption of automation, CRM, ERP systems, and automated workflows is helping to address these issues. The Indian IT and BPO services market is expected to grow further, fueled by the increasing number of Internet users and improved telecommunication and internet penetration. The market is also witnessing an upswing in the adoption of IoT, data processing, forms processing, and running support services. Consulting services and outsourcing services are also gaining popularity, with up-selling, promoting, and cross-selling becoming key strategies for growth. The industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the need for cost-effective solutions and the availability of a large pool of skilled labor. Pestle analysis reveals that the industry is facing challenges from regulatory changes, increasing competition, and changing customer preferences. However, the industry's core competency in providing cost-effective services and its ability to adapt to changing technologies make it a resilient and dynamic market.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Finance



Insurance



Telecom



Healthcare

Others

Type



Export

Domestic

Product



IT Services



BPM

Software And R And D

Geography APAC



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

