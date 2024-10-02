Jitsu Awarded 2024 Best Place For Flexible Work By Instawork

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our hourly team members are an integral part of our success here at Jitsu.” - Raj Ramanan, Jitsu CEOEMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jitsu , the pioneering last-mile delivery provider was recently honored with the 2024 Best Place for Flexible Work award by Instawork , a that connects businesses with hourly workers. The Flexible Work Award recognizes businesses that provide an outstanding work environment characterized by flexibility and support and foster a culture where adaptability and worker satisfaction are paramount.



The hourly workforce is the fastest-growing segment of the American labor market, with more than 80 million hourly workers touching nearly every industry. Over 75% of flexible workers are the sole earners in their households, and the flexibility it offers in terms of hours and the types of jobs that workers can take on is particularly motivating. Jitsu currently works with hourly workers who fill roles as drivers, sort center workers, operations, dispatch, and more.



“Our hourly team members are an integral part of our success here at Jitsu,” said Raj Ramanan, Jitsu CEO.“Without them, our business would come to a standstill. We're committed to providing them with stability and growth opportunities and we strive to create an environment where they feel recognized for their contributions.”



About Jitsu

Jitsu is a last-mile delivery service that helps brands like American Eagle, HelloFresh, and Nespresso meet and exceed customer expectations. Jitsu uses a proprietary, AI-powered technology platform to achieve a 99+% on-time delivery rate and to support companies seeking greater customer lifetime value (CLV) through superior doorstep delivery. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. Jitsu operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to their customers' rising needs and expectations. Learn more at gojitsu.

Marie Martin

Jitsu

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.