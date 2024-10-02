Gatos Silver Reports Positive Third Quarter Exploration Results Including Mineralized Intercepts On The Central Deeps Target At Cerro Los Gatos

“The exploration results this quarter continue to demonstrate further life extension potential at CLG beyond the recently announced mine life that now extends to the end of 2032,” said Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver.“Our first three holes in the Central Deeps target, an area which has never been tested before, hit mineralization. The latest results in the South-East Deeps zone show further extension potential to the south-east of the current mineral reserves in this area. Moreover, we continue to pursue the longer term potential across the broader Los Gatos district, as drilling continued at the Portigueño and San Luis targets and field mapping and target generation continued in the Lince and Los Veranos areas. We expect to start drilling our highest ranked targets at Lince during the fourth quarter.”

Q3 2024 Highlights



At CLG, step-out exploration drilling in a previously untested area beneath the main Central zone (“Central Deeps”) has discovered a new zone of mineralization located below the 2024 Mineral Reserve, indicating vertical mineralization extensions up to 175m.



Drilling highlights from this program include (see Table 1 for complete intercept details).





5.9m (5.0m estimated true width“ETW”) at 126 g/t Ag, 15.82% Zn, 5.46% Pb, 0.14 g/t Au and 0.35% Cu (CZ-D-03)



2.9m (2.8m ETW) at 122 g/t Ag, 9.45% Zn, 3.40% Pb, 0.07 g/t Au and 0.56% Cu (CZ-D-01)

We completed three holes to date, all of which intersected significant mineralization, with two drill rigs now mobilized to continue on this target. We designed the holes to initially test the potential depth extensions of the Central and Northwest zones, and / or a fault-offset to the system, similar to the SE Deeps system. Results of drilling to date have supported the geological concept of significant depth extension potential, while current drilling has stepped even further back into the basin, to test the fault-offset concept.

Also at CLG, resource extension drilling in the South-East Deeps (“SE Deeps”) zone continues to intercept additional mineralization along strike and down-plunge, continuing to extend the known mineralized zone. The most significant intercepts are included below (see Table 1 for complete intercept details).



9.5m (7.5m ETW) at 101 g/t Ag, 11.11% Zn, 5.49% Pb, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu (SE-604)

4.0m (3.3m ETW) at 153 g/t Ag, 17.45% Zn, 6.60% Pb, 0.28 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu (SE-DV-606) We focused exploration drilling on CLG's Central Deeps and SE Deeps (see Table 1 for complete intercept details), and the broader district's Portigueño and San Luis zones (see Table 2 for complete intercept details), while the team remained active with early-stage generative work at Lince and Los Veranos in the broader district. We drilled five holes in Portigueño to complete the first phase of exploratory drilling, and the program will now enter a data modeling stage to compile the geologically interesting results, which will be used to define a follow up drill campaign. We completed three holes in the San Luis target, exploring the strike potential of the structure intersected in the previously reported first two holes (see press release of Q2 results dated July 23, 2024). We field mapped and sampled a new area at Los Veranos after the discovery of a new structural corridor that might be interpreted as an extension of the main basin bounding fault that hosts the CLG deposit. In addition, early-stage work including mapping, surveying, reconnaissance and surface sampling continues in the district, with a view to further target identification and ranking.



CLG South-East Deeps Resource Extension Drilling

The SE Deeps mineralization extends approximately 1km laterally and 400m vertically and remains open along strike. With the successful increase in SE Deeps mineral reserves for the 2024 mineral reserve and resource update, the drilling shifted back towards resource extension drilling in the second quarter and continued to advance in the third quarter. Drill results continued to demonstrate the extension potential of this zone, with intersections extending mineralization along plunge to the SE.

Figure 1: Long section of CLG 1 showing SE resource extension drilling intercepts, and Central Deeps intercept data received since our press release dated July 23, 2024. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW). 2









Figure 2: Long section of CLG 1 showing SE resource extension drilling intercept locations received since our press release dated July 23, 2024. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW). 2







1 The 2024 Mineral Reserve and 2024 Mineral Resource is disclosed in the Press Release announced September 25, 2024 and available on the Company's website ( ). A corresponding technical report will also be filed with the SEC and on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the Press Release.

2 See press release dated July 23, 2024 for further information relating to the other previously reported SE Deeps drill intercepts received since the 2024 resource database cutoff date of March 31, 2024.

Figure 3: Cross-section through SE Deeps at drillhole SE-604 and SE-DV-606, and SE-607 and SE-608 showing intercepts. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW).









Figure 4: Cross-section through SE Deeps at drillhole SE-609 showing intercepts. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW).









CLG Central Deeps Extension / Fault Offset Target

The Central Deeps target (shown in Figure 5) sits immediately below the CLG mine current infrastructure, and is interpreted to present an area of potential for deeper extensions of the Central and NW zones, along with the potential for a fault-offset portion of this mineralization, similar to the SE Deeps zone. The area had been previously untested, and as reported in our Q2 2024 press release dated July 23, 2024, we initiated a geological framework hole in the area to test our geological concept of the possible extension and fault-offset.

We completed our first hole to 1,200m as planned, and successfully intercepted mineralization opening up a target area of at least 1.0km (strike) x 0.5km (depth), while also capturing important geological information to assist in our lithological and structural modeling of the area. Based on the results of the first hole, we designed an additional two holes and added a second rig to the program as we elevated our prioritization of this program.

Our second hole was drilled on the same section line as the first hole, attempting to confirm up-dip continuity. The mineralized structure at this location was narrower (1.3m drilled or 1.2m ETW) than the intersection in our first hole, but the results indicate sulphide mineralization is present in the system and remains open up-dip.

Our third hole was designed to target mineralization back towards the SE, stepping ~250m from holes 1 and 2. This hole intersected our most significant mineralization in the zone of the three holes, intersecting 5.0m ETW of strong mineralization of 126 g/t Ag, 15.82% Zn, 5.46% Pb, 0.14 g/t Au and 0.35% Cu. The intersection is located ~75m down-dip of the 2024 Mineral Resource and suggests the system opens back up with a geologically significant increase in mineralization intensity.

Additional drilling will be conducted in Q4 2024 to test for additional extension potential of the zone, infilling within the area defined by the first three holes, along with larger step out holes to the NW to test below the NW zone and back into the basin to test the fault-offset concept.

Figure 5: Long section of CLG 1 showing CLG Central Deeps drilling intercepts received since our press release dated July 23, 2024. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW). 2







1 The 2024 Mineral Reserve and 2024 Mineral Resource is disclosed in the Press Release announced September 25, 2024 and available on the Company's website ( ). A corresponding technical report will also be filed with the SEC and on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the Press Release.

2 See press release dated July 23, 2024 for further information relating to the other previously reported SE Deeps drill intercepts received since the 2024 resource database cutoff date of March 31, 2024.

Figure 6: Cross-section through Central Deeps target at drillhole GA-CZ-D-01 and 02 showing intercepts. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW).









Figure 7: Cross-section through Central Deeps target at drillhole GA-CZ-D-03 showing intercepts. See Table 1 for complete intercept details including true width estimates (ETW).









Los Gatos District Exploration Update: Current Near-mine Focus Plus District Scale Potential

The LGD is comprised of a large land package covering over 103,000 hectares with an established pipeline of prospects and more than 50 targets identified to date. We continue to execute on our strategy to prioritize and expedite work on our top-ranked target areas for drilling. Field mapping, drone image surveys and geochemical sampling programs continue to add new targets to the pipeline.

Portigueño Target

The Portigueño area is located approximately 2km southeast of CLG (see Figure 8). We completed our preliminary exploratory drill program towards the end of the third quarter, and then mobilized the drill rig to the CLG Central Deeps target, which we elevated in priority based on early results. We drilled five additional holes in the target, with the results of four of the holes obtained during the quarter. Drilling continued to define a structurally complex corridor, with strong alteration and anomalous mineralization, however, no economic mineralization was intersected.

The program will now enter a data integration, interpretation and modeling stage, with the objective of defining a preliminary 3D geological model towards the end of this year. These models will be used to define a follow up program on the most favourable structures.

San Luis Target

The San Luis area is located approximately 4.5km northwest of CLG along the Los Gatos fault (see Figure 8). Drilling continued with one rig on the San Luis target. After analyzing results of the previously reported first two holes, we stepped the rig ~50m SE along the main Los Gatos structural corridor for our third hole, testing southeast strike extension potential of the zone in the first two holes. Drilling intersected the first targeted structure as expected, but at a depth where veining was mostly calcite with no mineralization. The hole intersected highly fractured ground, and was unable to proceed to planned depth to intersect the potential second structure. We abandoned the hole and recollared as SL-24-03a in an attempt to reach the second structure target, but abandoned the recollared hole as well due to challenging drilling conditions.

We then moved the rig ~420m SE along the main Los Gatos fault structural corridor, to attempt a large step out and again test the strike potential of the Los Gatos fault corridor. The drilling again was successful in intersecting the target, a little further downhole than planned, indicating a steepening of the dip from the projected orientation. However, the intersection again presented as a calcite dominate vein with no anomalous mineralization.

Drilling will continue in Q4 2024 and is proposed to now step to the NW of the intersections in the first two holes, as we test the strike and depth potential along this interesting corridor that has shown extensive alteration, structural complexity, along with elevated zones of mineralization (see our press release dated July 23, 2024).

Early-Stage District Mapping and Target Readiness

In addition to the expanded greenfields drilling programs, the team remains very active in the field conducting early-stage generative exploration work. Drone survey data at Los Veranos (~18km SE of CLG) was available for review and interpretation, indicating an area of extensive historical workings (shafts). We initiated detailed mapping within the area, combined with a surface sampling campaign. The historical workings and mapping have indicated a strong structural lineament coinciding with the basin margin along the same trend as CLG. Mapping and sampling will continue in the area, and we expect results from the surface sampling program in early Q4, allowing for additional ranking and prioritization of potential target zones within the broader district.

Work progressed in the third quarter of 2024 to advance to applications for drill permitting at Lince (~20Km NW of CLG), and we now expect to be drilling by mid-Q4 2024. We defined several outcropping veins and structures, and will initiate the drill program on the highest ranked targets, along with one or two geological framework holes to define the stratigraphy within the area.

Additional reconnaissance work continues within the LGD land package, as we continue to explore for additional target areas within the property (see Figure 9 below for locations at Lince and Los Veranos).

Figure 8: Plan view of near-mine prospects, select high-priority drill targets and drillholes from Q3 2024 in SE Deeps, Central Deeps, Portigueño and San Luis Targets









Figure 9: Plan view of the Los Gatos district with select prospects and high priority drill targets.









Table 1: SE Deeps Resource Extension and Central Deeps Exploration Drilling Results 1