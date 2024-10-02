Trinity Capital Inc. Provides Details For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN ) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The Company will discuss its financial results on a call later that day at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ324 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 6, 2024. To access the replay, please dial (800) 839-1180 or (402) 220-0400.

A live webcast of the third quarter 2024 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trinityca . A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc.

(Nasdaq: TRIN ), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital's

investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments.

Trinity Capital

believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

