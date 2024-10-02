Philhealth Corporation Launches Assistance Package For Filipino Children
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Philippine health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has
launched a new package of measures to address malnutrition among
Filipino children,
It was reported that the country's State Department of Health
conducted a general assessment jointly with the United Nations
Children's Fund (UNICEF).
According to a joint report by UNICEF, the World Health
Organization and the World bank on malnutrition for 2022, one in
three Filipino children under the age of five has stunted
growth.
It was reported that the package of outpatient therapeutic care
can be obtained through institutions accredited by PhilHealth.
