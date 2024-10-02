عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philhealth Corporation Launches Assistance Package For Filipino Children

Philhealth Corporation Launches Assistance Package For Filipino Children


10/2/2024 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippine health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has launched a new package of measures to address malnutrition among Filipino children, Azernews reports.

It was reported that the country's State Department of Health conducted a general assessment jointly with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

According to a joint report by UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the World bank on malnutrition for 2022, one in three Filipino children under the age of five has stunted growth.

It was reported that the package of outpatient therapeutic care can be obtained through institutions accredited by PhilHealth.

MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108740809


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search