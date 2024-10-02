Sybiha And Sikorski Meet Unofficially In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Poland, Andriy Sybiha and Radoslaw Sikorski, had an informal meeting on October 1 in Warsaw, although they did not have a scheduled bilateral meeting.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Polish Foreign spokesman Pawel Wronski.

According to him, Sikorski was unable to participate in a discussion panel with Sybiha and several other foreign ministers during the Warsaw Security Forum on October 1, as a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Poland was held that day and he was delayed by governmental affairs.

“Although the ministers were not supposed to have a bilateral meeting, they met at a dinner hosted by Minister Sikorski on the occasion of the Warsaw Security Forum,” the diplomat said.

As the agency reported earlier, during his visit to Poland on October 1, Sybiha met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Marshal of the Sejm Shimon Holovna, and also took part in the Warsaw Security Forum.

During a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine would not accept any territorial compromises.

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine should be part of the transatlantic family.