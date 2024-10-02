Kuwait, Salmiya Qualify For Semi Finals Of Kuwait Handball Tourney

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Salmiya on Wednesday qualified for the semi finals of the Kuwait handball cup for the 2023-2024 season. Salmiya beat Burgan 28-35 and Salmiya conquered Sulaibkhat 26-28. (end) hms

