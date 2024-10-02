The Utilities Sector Can Enhance Cybersecurity And Operational Efficiency Through IT/OT Convergence, Says Info-Tech Research Group In New Resource

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the utilities sector facing complex challenges in integrating IT and OT efforts, Info-Tech Research Group has published a comprehensive blueprint designed to help IT leaders overcome these hurdles. By addressing cybersecurity threats, operational silos, and conflicting priorities, this resource offers actionable strategies to achieve effective IT/OT convergence. This resource helps IT leaders in the transform their operations with strategic guidance for a more secure, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure.

The utilities sector is currently facing significant challenges in integrating IT and OT (operational technology) efforts as teams navigate complex cybersecurity threats, operational silos, and conflicting priorities. In response, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Drive a Fit-for-Purpose IT/OT Convergence Improvement Plan for Your Utility , to provide utilities CIOs with the tools required to develop a strategic IT/OT convergence plan. The firm's recently published resource offers research insights and a maturity assessment along with actionable next steps to help utilities achieve improved collaboration, efficiency, and security for sustainable success.

"The worlds of IT and OT have been operating separately for decades. Driven by both technology advancement and business transformation, IT/OT convergence originates at the technological level and evolves across both practices," says Jing Wu , executive counselor at Info-Tech Research Group . "Recognizing the advantages of this trend, utilities are increasingly investing in integrations and collaborations between the two groups. However, many utilities fail in their endeavors, and the reasons are complex. Building trust is a gradual process, requiring intentional efforts to improve both rational initiatives and emotional connections between IT and OT teams."



Info-Tech highlights in the blueprint the pressing challenges faced by technology leaders in the utilities sector, where the integration of digital technology and rising cybersecurity threats call for greater collaboration between IT and OT teams. The utilities industry's reliance on legacy systems, coupled with the critical nature of its operations, makes it particularly vulnerable to cyber risks. The diversity in technological landscapes, from cloud computing to operational machinery, intensifies these challenges, often resulting in conflicting priorities between IT and OT teams. The firm advises that as these teams navigate complex systems and operational needs, building trust and aligning efforts are key to advancing security and operational efficiency within the utilities sector.

provides valuable insights into overcoming these barriers, with a focus on fostering a unified approach that aligns IT and OT strategies. Successful integration is reliant on trust-building and leadership support, which help establish a cohesive culture. By pinpointing key areas for enhanced collaboration, the blueprint combines rational best practices with emotional connections, promoting a growth mindset, breaking down traditional silos, and aligning priorities.

To further guide IT leaders in this transformation, Info-Tech recommends that IT assess IT/OT convergence maturity through the following steps, ensuring that improvement plans are tailored to the specific needs of their utility operations:

Info-Tech's insights emphasize that overcoming IT/OT convergence challenges requires fostering collaboration and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. By implementing the blueprint's recommendations, IT leaders in the utilities sector will be better equipped with the essential tools needed to drive secure, efficient, and resilient operations. Adopting these strategies not only enhances competitiveness but also ensures a successful long-term transformation.

