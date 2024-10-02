Building A Strong Future: MAOF Expands Head Start Programs To Contra Costa County

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAOF's Expansion into Contra Costa County Delivers Vital Resources and Culturally Informed Early Education to Underserved Families

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is among three agencies in Contra Costa County awarded Head Start grants from the Administration for Children & Families (ACF), a division of the U.S. Department of & Human Services (HHS). These five-year awards allocate nearly $30 million annually to support early childhood education for over 1,600 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers across the county. MAOF, one of two awardees offering a dual-language curriculum, is bringing its decades of expertise to the region for the first time.

"With over six decades of empowering under-resourced families, MAOF is excited to expand our Head Start services to Contra Costa County," said Dr. Ciriaco Pinedo, President and CEO of MAOF. "We understand the unique challenges of this community, and through strong partnerships, we are proud to provide a culturally inclusive, educational foundation for every child in our care."

Through partnerships with the Contra Costa College (CCC) Early Learning Center, YMCA of the East Bay, and Child Start, Inc., MAOF will now serve over 200 children in Early Head Start for infants and toddlers, as well as Head Start Preschool for children ages 3 and 4. MAOF will provide services in the cities of Antioch, Hercules, Martinez, Pittsburg, Pinole, Richmond, Rodeo, and San Pablo.

"A strong early education is key to the success of our children and the future of Contra Costa," said Assemblymember Tim Grayson. "With MAOF's decades of proven service and commitment, their expansion into Antioch and Contra Costa County will provide tremendous benefits to our children and families."

The Head Start, Early Head Start, and Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership programs promote school readiness for children from low-income families, ages birth to five. Care is provided in various settings, including centers, family child care, and the child's own home.

"Through this partnership, we can continue to prioritize care for CCC student parents, faculty, and staff, and also extend our services to families in the broader community," said Dr. Kimberly Rogers, President of CCC. "Our commitment to quality care, led by multilingual and diverse staff, aligns perfectly with MAOF's vision of delivering culturally responsive early education."

MAOF's Head Start programs prioritize bilingual staff and instructors, ensuring a dual-language curriculum that reflects the communities served. Staff diversity mirrors the families they support, and nutrition plans maintain familiar, traditional foods families enjoy at home while adhering to guidelines.

"We're excited to partner with MAOF to expand our impact to the most under-resourced children and families in Contra Costa County," said Fran Gallati, President and CEO, YMCA of the East Bay. "Together, we're addressing an urgent need to ensure every child has the chance to thrive and parents gain the peace of mind they deserve."

For 30 years, MAOF Head Start programs have empowered parents and caregivers by providing the support and resources they need to take care of their families with dignity. This includes creating opportunities for parents and others to train as care providers in communities throughout California through the Creciendo Juntos program.

"Partnering with MAOF to support childcare providers allows us to continue empowering small business owners, many of whom are Latinas and women of color, by connecting them with resources to provide excellent child care," said Juan Cisneros, Executive Director, Child Start, Inc. "These providers are the heart of our community, and we're excited to deepen our work and support even more families and providers as we expand these vital services."

Families interested in applying for current Head Start and Early Head Start openings can contact MAOF at (510) 977-8667 or visit maof.

About the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive human services to the Latino community in California. With a mission to promote the socio-economic betterment of Latino families while preserving their cultural heritage, MAOF offers a range of programs in early childhood education, family services, job training, and senior lifestyle development.

