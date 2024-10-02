Micah Berg, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, AURA LOUNGE, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom MagazineNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Micah Berg , Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, AURA LOUNGE for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Micah Berg joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About at AURA LOUNGENashville, TN – Aura Lounge, a dynamic 9,000 sq ft entertainment and event venue, is set to open in January 2025 in the heart of Nashville's trendy Wedgewood-Houston district. Designed to offer an elevated experience for music lovers, socialites, and event-goers, Aura Lounge is poised to redefine nightlife and private events in Music City.Located in one of Nashville's most vibrant and creative neighborhoods, Aura Lounge will blend upscale ambiance with modern entertainment. The venue will feature a state-of-the-art sound system, captivating lighting, and a versatile space designed to host everything from live performances and private parties to corporate gatherings and cultural events. With its sleek interior and cutting-edge amenities, Aura Lounge will provide an intimate yet energetic atmosphere for guests to enjoy.“We are thrilled to be opening our doors in January 2025 in Wedgewood-Houston, a district known for its art, culture, and innovation,” said Micah Berg, co-founder of Aura Lounge.“Our goal is to create a space that caters to Nashville's diverse community, offering a venue where people can celebrate, connect, and create unforgettable memories.”Aura Lounge will host a variety of events, including live music performances, DJ sets, themed nights, and private bookings. The venue will have top-tier amenities to ensure every event is executed seamlessly, providing an exceptional experience for all guests. Additionally, the space's versatility will allow for customized setups, making it ideal for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.With its strategic location in Wedgewood-Houston, Aura Lounge will be easily accessible and surrounded by some of the city's most exciting developments, including art galleries, breweries, and creative hubs.Aura Lounge is now accepting bookings for private events starting in early 2025 and is excited to partner with local and national talent to curate a diverse entertainment calendar.For more information, event inquiries, or to explore booking options, please visit or contact Ollie Gabriel at ...About Aura LoungeAura Lounge is a premier entertainment and event venue located in Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston district. Offering 9,000 sq ft of versatile space, Aura Lounge is designed to host a wide variety of events, from live music and DJ nights to private parties and corporate gatherings. With a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, Aura Lounge aims to be a key destination in Nashville's thriving entertainment scene.Micah Berg joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Micah Berg discusses the newest offerings of Camp, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Micah Berg joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Micah Berg was amazing. The success of Camp is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Micah Berg on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Camp. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Micah Berg who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Micah Berg”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

