Tao Climate Harnesses Space Technology For Carbon Removal And MRV In Hemp Cultivation

Tao Climate founders Felix Roick (L) and Gary Byrnes (R)

European Space Agency Sentinel-2 Ground Imaging Satellite

In Space Week 2024, Tao Climate Joins the European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre Ireland Programme to Revolutionise Hemp Growth Monitoring

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tao Climate, a leading innovator in carbon removal measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) technology, is proud to announce that it has joined the prestigious European Space Agency (ESA) Business Incubation Centre (BIC) Ireland programme. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Tao Climate's mission to harness space technology to drive sustainability in industrial hemp cultivation. Through this programme, Tao Climate will integrate advanced satellite imaging technology developed by ESA into its MRV platform to monitor the growth of industrial hemp, a versatile crop known for its significant carbon absorption capabilities.

This initiative will enable precise tracking of hemp cultivation by Tao Climate's partners, providing critical data to ensure optimal growth conditions and maximise the crop's carbon removal potential. Tao Climate is poised to address one of the most pressing challenges in the carbon removal market: verification. By leveraging ESA's satellite technology, Tao Climate aims to develop a robust system for accurately verifying carbon removal from hemp cultivation. This innovation will not only enhance transparency in the carbon market but also incentivise sustainable farming practices on a global scale.

Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "The intersection of space technology and sustainability is where we see the future. By leveraging the European Space Agency's satellite imaging capabilities, we can monitor hemp growth with unprecedented accuracy, solve the carbon credit verification problem, and build a foundation for a more sustainable future. This partnership is a testament to the transformative power of space tech in tackling the climate crisis."

Peter Finnegan, ESA Space Solutions Ireland Manager, said:“We are delighted to welcome Tao Climate to the ESA Business Incubation Centre (BIC) Ireland network. Their innovative use of space technology to address global challenges, such as carbon removal through industrial hemp cultivation, illustrates the types of pioneering technology that we aim to support. By integrating ESA's satellite imaging technology into their platform, Tao Climate is not only advancing the verification of carbon removal but also demonstrating the transformative impact space assets can have on sustainability efforts."

ESA BIC Ireland supports Irish companies across the business spectrum that are developing technologies using space assets, resources or solutions that can be used in space. The initiative is managed by ESA Space Solutions Ireland, a Consortium Partnership made up of the following entities: Tyndall National Institute (Lead Partner), Dublin City University, Maynooth University, Technological University of the Shannon, and University College Dublin. The ESA BIC Ireland programme provides Tao Climate access to technical expertise, funding opportunities, and a network of space industry leaders, positioning the company at the forefront of the global technology movement towards a greener, more sustainable planet.

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is committed to creating sustainable solutions that address the climate crisis. By combining innovative technology with environmentally responsible practices, Tao Climate aims to lead the way in carbon sequestration, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly construction. Tao Climate is in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100, and is a proud member of the Google Startups for Sustainable Development programme.

About ESA BIC Ireland

The European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre Ireland supports innovative startups in harnessing space technology for commercial and societal benefit. The programme provides funding, expertise, and networking opportunities to help startups develop and scale their solutions. Learn more:

