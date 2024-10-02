Global Colonoscopes Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colonoscopes Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Colonoscopes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The colonoscopes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.8 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of colorectal diseases, aging population, healthcare infrastructure development, preventive screening programs, reimbursement policies, patient education and awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Colonoscopes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The colonoscopes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to artificial intelligence integration, global increase in colorectal cancer cases, telemedicine and remote monitoring, personalized medicine approaches, regulatory support, and standardization.

Growth Driver Of The Colonoscopes Market

The increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to propel the growth of the colonoscopes market going forward. Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, refers to a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control. The colonoscope is most commonly used to screen for colorectal cancer and is used to detect tumors, ulcers, polyps in the colon, and other areas of bleeding or inflammation with a flexible, illuminated tube with a viewing lens and a tissue-removing tool. As a result, the increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer increases the demand for colonoscopes.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Colonoscopes Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Endomed Systems GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avantis Group, Hoya Corporation, SonoScape Medical Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Getinge AB, Consis Medical, Endo Technologies, Ambu A/S, Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., InMotion Medical Inc., Steris Corporation, ESS Medical Inc., Absolute Medical Inc., Medical Recovery Company Inc., Pro Scope Systems, MedWrench LLC, EndoChoice Holdings Inc., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Flexicare Medical Limited, Shenzhen Sonoscape Medical Systems Co. Ltd., SMART Medical Systems Ltd., Gadelius Medical K.K., Richard Wolf GmbH, LocaMed Limited, Renishaw plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Colonoscopes Market Size ?

Major companies operating in colonoscopes are focused on developing artificial intelligence (AI)-based colonoscopy device to strengthen their position in the market. An AI-based colonoscopy device is a technologically advanced medical instrument that integrates artificial intelligence algorithms to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of colon examinations for detecting abnormalities and potential signs of colorectal diseases.

How Is The Global Colonoscopes Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Fiber Optic Colonoscopy Devices, Video Colonoscopy Devices

2) By Technology: Instruments, Accessories, Colonoscopy Devices Service

3) By Application: Colorectal Cancer, Lynch Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Polyp

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Colonoscopes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Colonoscopes Market Definition

A colonoscope refers to a tiny, tube-shaped device with a light and a viewing lens. It is used to find bowel cancer and colon polyps, and it helps diagnose symptoms like blood in the stool, unexplained diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Colonoscopes Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global colonoscopes market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Colonoscopes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on colonoscopes market size, colonoscopes market drivers and trends and colonoscopes market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

