United States' NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Industry, 2019-2029: Market Size, Company Shares, Brand Shares, And Distribution Data For Gum, Inhalators, Lozenges, Patches, And Other Aids
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NRT Smoking Cessation AIDS in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, NRT smoking cessation aids is set to experience low positive retail current value growth in the US. While no category is expected to achieve significant success, NRT gum is the only one projected to report positive current value growth, with NRT lozenges and patches set to decline.
The report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
Patch format continues to witness a stagnant performance Haleon's international divestments hint at uncertain trajectory for the domestic landscape More direct-to-consumer brands on the horizon
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Nicotine cessation medication: Potential category disruptor? Uncertain regulatory landscape for ZYN nicotine pouches could benefit traditional NRT solutions Vaping and usage of nicotine pouches increasing amongst younger generations in the US
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2020-2024 Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2021-2024 Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Consumer health in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retailing developments What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024 Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024 Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024 Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024 Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024 Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024 Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024 Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine Switches
