Global Transportation Analytics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The transportation analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.75 billion in 2023 to $20.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for operational efficiency, traffic management, government initiatives, safety and compliance requirements, environmental sustainability, customer expectations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Transportation Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The transportation analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous vehicle integration, predictive analytics adoption, growth of mobility as a service (maas), climate change and emission reduction goals, big data handling, cybersecurity concerns.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Transportation Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Transportation Analytics Market

The increasing government initiatives for the development of smart cities and advanced commute systems are driving the growth of the transportation analytics market. A smart city is a developed urban area that excels in a number of critical areas, including economy, mobility, environment, people, lifestyle, and government. Smart cities use transportation analytics to monitor and manage their traffic systems. Monitoring equipment, such as sensors, is built into traffic lights and signals that continuously track traffic movement.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Transportation Analytics Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, OmniTracs LLC, Cubic Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Cellint Corporation, Inrix Corporation, Siemens AG, Hitachi Limited, Conduent Inc., Oracle Corporation, Thales Group, Iteris Inc., Dataiku Inc., Ridecell Inc., Mara Labs Inc., GoFreight Inc., SmartDrive Systems Inc., Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Indra Sistemas S.A., Trimble Inc., TomTom N.V., CARTO Inc., Ticpoi Pte. Ltd., WeighMAST Limited, AirportTransfer, MoveInSync Rentlz Inc., Foley & Lardner LLP, SENGERIO Inc., Veritec Solutions LLC, StreetLight Data Inc., Arity LLC, Flexe Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Transportation Analytics Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are developing new solutions for enterprise rail analytics. Enterprise rail analytics refers to the application of advanced data analysis and business intelligence techniques within the context of rail transportation systems for enterprises. The goal is to enhance decision-making processes, optimize resource utilization, and improve overall productivity within the rail logistics and transportation sector for businesses and enterprises.

How Is The Global Transportation Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Analytics Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

2) By Component: Solutions, Services

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

4) By Mode of Transportation: Railways, Roadways, Maritime, Airways

5) By Application: Remote Sensing, Transit Management, Traffic Management, Incident Management, Logistics Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Transportation Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Transportation Analytics Market Definition

The transportation analytics refers to a platform built on advanced analytics to monitor the effectiveness of transportation. These analytics include data on the driver, the drivetime, the route, and the unloading period. The transportation system makes use of a number of different elements, including traffic sensors, monitoring display systems, electronic access, mobility management systems, and global positioning systems.

Transportation Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global transportation analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Transportation Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transportation analytics market size, transportation analytics market drivers and trends, transportation analytics market major players and transportation analytics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

