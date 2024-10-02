Opendatasoft Opens Up To Statistical Data And Integrates The SDMX Standard Into Its Data Portal Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opendatasoft integrates the SDMX standard into its data portal solution

New integration developed to support Banque de France statistical data portal

Pierre Mauger, Account Manager at Opendatasoft

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opendatasoft , the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced the integration of the Statistical Data and Metadata eXchange (SDMX) standard into its product. Created through 10 months of research and development, the addition of SDMX extends the Opendatasoft solution, enabling players in the statistics community to easily share relevant data and metadata in a standardized, automated format.

SDMX is an ISO standard developed by eight international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank and United Nations Statistical Division, to manage and automate the process of exchanging and sharing statistical data and metadata between international organizations and countries, as well as with data consumers.

Use case with the Banque de France

Opendatasoft has created the SDMX integration in close collaboration with the Banque de France, the French central bank. It has been developed as part of Webstat , the bank's new Opendatasoft-based statistical data portal which provides visitors with a modernized interface and a better user experience for data discovery and consumption. Since its launch in July 2024, Webstat has provided users with access to more than 45,000 datasets, available via the SDMX information standard, offering a more intuitive and seamless user journey, a theme-based structure and an optimized search engine. By choosing Opendatasoft for its new portal, the Banque de France is now able to guarantee the interoperability of its statistical data through SDMX.

Opendatasoft and Banque de France collaborated for 10 months to co-create and test the new SDMX feature, integrating the standard into Opendatasoft's indexing and search capabilities, and enabling the publication and sharing of statistical data at scale. This innovation makes Opendatasoft the partner of choice for organizations and institutions in the SDMX community looking to create effective, intuitive data portals.

“We are proud of the work done by our technical teams to incorporate the SDMX format into our solution, and how our UX teams have transformed the user experience on the new Banque de France portal. Over the course of this project, we have demonstrated how we can simplify the consumer experience when finding and interacting with data, which in the field of statistics can be a major challenge. We hope that the project will be received positively by the wider SDMX community, as it contributes to democratizing the consumption of statistical data. This is essential to ensuring that economic and political decision-makers have easy access to up-to-date, understandable information, while also making it available, clear, and comprehensible to researchers, the media and the general public,” explains Pierre Mauger, Account Manager at Opendatasoft.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader of data democratization. It provides a SaaS Data Portal solution allowing seamless self-service access to all of an organization's data assets. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to scale personalized data experiences in record time and it is the essential data management solution to decrease costs and improve efficiency, increase and build new revenue streams, mitigate risks and manage crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, informing better decision-making at all levels and helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft serves 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data portals. Based on this experience, we've developed a unique expertise in data management, which we use to provide our customers with premium services to help them deliver use cases that meet their specific needs.

Public and private organizations from all sectors democratize data in their ecosystem by making it usable at scale through internal or external data portals powered by Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, Veolia and Saint Gobain, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur and Eindhoven. Find out more at

