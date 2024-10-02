Thailand Bus Fire Kills 25 Students And Teachers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Thai officials have announced that a bus carrying students and teachers caught fire on the outskirts of Bangkok, resulting in the death of 25 people.

Reuters reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 1, at a secondary school in Thailand's“Pathum Thani” region.

According to reports, the bus was carrying 39 students and six teachers at the time of the accident.

A Thai official stated that the fire was caused by the explosion of a tire.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Thailand's of Transport, confirmed that 22 students and 3 teachers died in the incident.

Reports also indicated that 16 students sustained minor injuries from the fire.

Bangkok police have arrested the driver of the bus.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Thailand continues to rank among the countries with the worst road safety records globally, with thousands of lives lost annually in traffic accidents. This tragic incident highlights the ongoing need for improved road safety measures to prevent further loss of life.

