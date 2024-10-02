(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

DUBAI, October 02, 2024 — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced the launch of Operations Center, a cloud-based work management solution designed specifically for physical security operations. Available as part of Security Center SaaS, or as a standalone product, this new solution is specifically designed for security operations professionals and will revolutionize the way physical security teams collaborate, communicate, and manage their tasks.



Addressing key security operations challenges



Genetec™ Operations Center addresses the operational challenges faced by Security Operations teams, which often rely on spreadsheets or disconnected work management tools designed for IT or other departments. These fragmented systems can impede their efficiency and collaboration. Operations Center solves this by integrating security dispatching, work ticketing, and activity tracking into a single platform. This unified approach enables users to manage tasks more effectively, maintain real-time visibility of their operations, and collaborate seamlessly across teams.



"Security operations put in substantial effort to guarantee a secure day, one where everything runs smoothly without anyone noticing. Yet, they frequently lack the necessary tools for effective performance," said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc. "Operations Center was created in close collaboration with security professionals specifically for their use. It aims to break down silos and enhance security operations, enabling them to work more efficiently and collaborate effectively across the organization."

Chris Autry, Managing Director at Brigham Young University—a major US university with over 30,000 students and a complex security infrastructure—has adopted the solution in his practice: “Before Operations Center, each of our security divisions managed information separately, making collaboration difficult. Now, with nine departments and over 200 personnel using Operations Center, we’ve greatly improved communication, fostered better collaboration, and facilitated valuable knowledge sharing across our entire security team.”



A unique offering for the physical security industry



Operations Center is more than just a task management tool: it’s a comprehensive solution that is designed to better manage resources and assets. It is built to enhance every aspect of security operations through an intuitive web and mobile interface that connects teams globally. Tasks and projects are managed on customizable boards that visually represent workflow stages, offering a clear overview of progress and enhancing situational awareness for real-time collaboration. This ensures that the right person, equipped with the right tools, is assigned to the right task, thereby improving efficiency and the quality of work.



By providing a detailed checklist for each task, Operations Center helps guide security officers in the field to their next tasks, whether it is dispatching patrols or responding to incidents, while automatically letting their supervisors know about their progress, status, and location.



Supervisors can audit and generate reports on individual incidents, entire shifts, or team performance, with all activities logged in real-time, even off-site. Leadership has immediate access to key performance indicators (KPIs) and statistics through their mobile app, eliminating the need for manual data entry. This streamlined access supports more informed, strategic decision-making and drives continuous efficiency improvements across the department.



Operations Center is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of any organization. It scales effortlessly, supporting teams of all sizes and adapting to various workflows, processes, and reporting requirements while ensuring privacy by design.





Availability

To be unveiled at GSX 2024 on booth 2612, Operations Center will be available globally as of September 23rd, 2024, as part of the Genetec Security Center SaaS Premium subscription, as well as a standalone solution compatible with Security Center 5.10 and later. Exclusively available through accredited members of the Genetec Channel Partner Program, Operations Center empowers channel partners to expand their portfolio, offering customers enhanced tools for collaboration, communication, and operational efficiency. Partners will also enjoy unlimited access to the product for customer demonstrations and internal use.





MENAFN02102024004056016208ID1108739287