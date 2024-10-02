Founder Of Vipdesk And Capitol Concierge Joins CEO Coaching International As Partner And Coach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading

executive coaching firm

for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Mary Naylor

as its newest Partner and Coach.

Naylor

is a two-time successful founder, CEO, and board member working in diverse sectors including customer loyalty, consumer services, concierge and lifestyle services, hospitality, travel, services, call center customer service, and platforms.

Mary Naylor, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Naylor founded

and led

VIPdesk,

a venture-backed loyalty solutions and concierge lifestyles firm, from its inception to a successful exit. She directed the company through an acquisition by a $2B global industry leader resulting in the sale of the company at 2x industry multiples and managed a complex integration with an international entity.

She also founded

Capitol Concierge

(acquired), pioneering a new industry providing tenant amenities and concierge services to over 100 commercial office buildings, earning numerous awards for innovation.

As

CEO of Aspire Lifestyles Americas , Naylor secured the largest account in the company's history, closing a $280M deal with a Fortune 1000 firm, propelling Aspire to capture a dominant market share in the sector.

Naylor has served as a

Strategic Advisor

and

Board Member

to companies across a variety of industries, including Mission Impact Academy (AI learning platform), Vatom (AI enterprise SaaS customer engagement platform), Frontier Crypto Capital (digital asset fund of funds), and more.

"I am pleased to welcome Mary to our team of elite executive coaches," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "An exceptional leader with an impressive career spanning over three decades, Mary has not only founded innovative companies from inception to successful exit but has also made a BIG impact by pioneering a new industry. Her accomplishments speak to her deep expertise and relentless commitment to excellence and will lend to her ability to guide clients on the path to great success."

"I am honored and thrilled to join CEO Coaching International," Naylor said. "With over 30 years of business experience, I've always been driven to help others achieve their goals. At CEO Coaching International, I'll have the opportunity to work with a highly accomplished group of former entrepreneurs and CEOs who are committed to our collective mission to optimize the business performance of our clients. The organization's stellar reputation and success in driving revenue and profit goals for clients perfectly align with my passion for making a meaningful impact. I look forward to leveraging my experience and CEO Coaching International's proven frameworks and systems to help clients Make BIG Happen in their businesses."

Naylor is the Mid-Atlantic Region Chair of C200, a women's CEO organization, and has been a member of YPO for 24 years. She holds a B.A. in Communications from the University of California Santa Barbara. She is also the author of

Customer Chemistry, McGraw-Hill.

Naylor is married with two sons, a black lab, and lives in the Washington, D.C. area. She enjoys travel, skiing, music, cooking, kayaking, fitness, and spending time with her family at the beach.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits,

CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries.

The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits.

Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average).

