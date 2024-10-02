Belarus Consul General In Dubai Visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As part of the efforts to exchange culture and knowledge and explore the Library's services

Dubai, UAE - October 2, 2024

In keeping with its aspiration to be a beacon for cross-cultural exchange and one of the regional and global leading cultural and literary hubs, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library received HE Aliaksei Zhaldybin, Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Dubai. HE Mohammed Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation welcomed the guest personally.

HE Zhaldybin and HE Al Murr discussed the cultural life in the UAE, highlighting initiatives launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. HE Al Murr praised Belarus' rich cultural heritage, the country was even the birthplace of writers and artists who became some of the greatest in history with works considered part of the universal literary canon. He spoke about Minsk, the capital, one of the most important historic and culturally rich cities in Europe. It is a city known for promoting knowledge and has some extraordinary museums and libraries displaying its history as well national wealth. Belarus also has a very vivid art scene, theatre and opera houses that are showing world class performances for which the republic is well known throughout the space of culture around the globe. The meeting discussed ways of cooperation and the possibility of joint exchange between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and National Library of Minsk to share their expertise, which will contribute to elevate the cultural sphere.

Mr. Zhaldybin remarked upon Dubai's astounding cultural and social progress, a testament to the visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the emirate as a global hub for intellectuals, creatives, and innovators. He praised the Library's diverse ventures and initiatives aimed at nurturing and advancing intercultural exchange in a manner befitting our modern world, where rapid technological strides demand novel approaches to engaging with knowledge. He underscored the necessity to update scholarly resources to appeal to younger generations while safeguarding the essence of classical culture and literature.

The visit continued with a tour of the Library's key facilities, starting with the Treasures of The Library exhibition, which houses a remarkable collection of rare and valuable artefacts, carefully curated to represent centuries of knowledge and culture. Mr. Zhaldybin was impressed by the presentation of the exhibits and the detailed explanations accompanying each piece, showcasing the Library's commitment to making these treasures accessible to the public.

Mr. Zhaldybin also explored various sections of the Library, where he received an overview of the wide range of services offered to visitors. These services, designed to meet the needs of visitors, include a vast collection of both printed and digital resources. Among the highlights were Belarusian periodicals featuring the works of the country's leading authors, many of whom have received prestigious international accolades.

Mr. Zhaldybin was also introduced to the Library's membership programme, which aims to promote knowledge sharing and encourage visitors to engage in research, reading, and intellectual activities in an inspiring environment.

At the conclusion of the visit, commemorative photos were taken, and symbolic gifts were exchanged. His Excellency Mohammed Ahmad Al Murr thanked Mr. Zhaldybin for the visit, and expressed his hope for future opportunities to explore how the Library can continue to contribute to the cultural development of the region.