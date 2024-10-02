Natural Grocers® Announces The Closure Of Downtown Denver Store At Colfax And Washington

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® announces plans to close its Downtown Denver store located at the corner of Colfax and Washington, on

October 31, 2024. Natural Grocers' good4uSM Crew will begin store-wide closing sales on

Friday, October 4, with discounts of 10% off everything at the 1433 Washington St. location . All sales will be final.

The Denver – Colfax and Washington store is one of 46 Natural Grocers in the Company's home state of Colorado. Natural Grocers states the decision to close the store was made after careful consideration of the operating challenges, including retail theft and safety issues impacting the store's performance.

"We have been actively working to address the theft and safety issues impacting our store at Colfax and Washington for some time. Despite our investment in security and loss prevention strategies over the years, these factors have continued to challenge our ability to operate our store safely and sustainably, and we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at this location," said

Kemper Isely, Co-President of Natural Grocers. "This was not an easy decision. We are grateful to our Crew members who have worked to provide world-class customer service in challenging circumstances and will partner with them to identify other opportunities at Natural Grocers. We remain committed to serving the

Downtown Denver area, including our customers in the City Park West, Capitol Hill, Baker and Cherry Creek areas, and believe that our neighboring stores will continue to provide these communities the world-class customer service, quality and affordability for which Natural Grocers is known."

The Company is working closely with each of its valued good4u Crew members who will be affected by this closure to identify transfer opportunities to other stores. Crew members who are unable to transfer will be offered a transition package, including severance pay and health benefits.

NATURAL GROCERS' NEIGHBORING LOCATIONS

After the Colfax and Washington location closes on October 31, 2024, Natural Grocers welcomes customers to shop at its nearby neighboring locations:





Denver –

Leetsdale & Alameda

Denver –

RiNo – 38th & Brighton

Denver – Design District – Alameda & Broadway

Denver – Central Park

Denver - Tennyson & 38th Denver - Colorado & Evans

Learn more about Natural Grocers at . Please direct media inquiries to [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

-including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.



