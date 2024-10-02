Rio2 Receives All Key Sectorial Permits For Construction Of Fenix Gold Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the“Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) today announces that its Chilean subsidiary, Fenix Limitada, has received the principal Sectorial Permits it requires to begin at its Fenix Project (“Fenix Gold” or the“Project”) located in the Maricunga Gold Belt of the Atacama Region, Chile. These Sectorial Permits are: 1) Methods; 2) Process Plant; 3) Waste Dumps & Stockpiles; and 4) Closure Plan.



Andrew Cox, President & CEO of Rio2, commented,“The team at both Rio2 and Fenix Gold have done a great job in obtaining these permits, which will allow the Company to complete its debt and equity financing for the construction phase of the mine. We look forward to rapidly continuing to unlock value for all our stakeholders by progressing the Fenix Gold Mine towards an anticipated construction start in November of this year”.

These Sectorial Permits represent the last governmental authorization required to enable the start of the construction phase and subsequent operation of the Fenix Gold Mine.

Financing Update

Following the announcement of the filing of an independent technical report dated October 16, 2023, entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the Fenix Gold Project”, Rio2 has been working with its financial advisor, Endeavour Financial, to develop the optimum financing solution for the Fenix Gold Project.

The Company has received several financing proposals from interested counterparties, which are being considered by management and the Company's Board. Due diligence is progressing with certain of these financing sources and further updates will be provided in due course.

Fenix Gold Project

The Fenix Gold project is one of the largest undeveloped gold oxide, heap leach projects in the Americas, hosting a Measured and Indicated mineral resource (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects,“NI 43-101”) of 4.8 million ounces of gold which the Company believes will make a positive contribution to the Atacama Region and Chile. The Project is an example of modern gold mining where a full complement of technical, environmental, and social considerations has been consulted on and designed in from the outset. The Project represents a significant investment in the gold mining business in Chile by a junior mining company of approximately US$235M of initial and sustaining capital and will generate employment for at least 1,200 people during the construction phase and 800 people during the 17-year operations phase. The mine being contemplated at the Project will be a run-of-mine heap leach operation; no crushing or tailings storage facilities are required, thereby minimizing the overall impact and footprint of the Project.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, approved and verified ‎by Ronoel Vega, Min. Eng., MMBA, FAusIMM, who is a QP under NI 43-101. For additional information regarding the Project, including key parameters, assumptions ‎and risks associated with its development, see the independent technical report entitled ‎‎“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the Fenix Gold Project” (the“Feasibility Study”) pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Feasibility Study is dated October 16, 2023, with an effective date of October 16, 2023, a copy of which document is available under ‎Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at ‎ .

Market-Making Service Contract

Rio2 announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. to provide automated market-making services, including the use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement dated October 1, 2024, between the Company and ICP, with a start date of October 1, 2024. The agreement is for four months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one-month terms unless either party provides at least 30 days written notice prior to the end of the initial term or an additional term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market-making activities. ICP is located in Toronto, Ontario. ICP and its affiliates are an arm's-length party to the Company and, prior to their engagement as market-makers, did not hold any securities of Rio2, directly or indirectly.

ABOUT RIO2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations with a team that ‎has proven technical skills as well as successful capital markets track record. Rio2 is focused on ‎taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a ‎staged development strategy. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fenix Gold Limitada, are ‎companies with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction ‎that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, ‎Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to ‎apply environmental standards beyond those that are mandated by regulators, seeking to ‎protect and preserve the environment of the territories that we operate in.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively ‎‎‎“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to Rio2's planned ‎development of the Fenix Gold Project, related potential financing activities and other aspects of Rio2's anticipated future ‎operations and ‎plans. In addition, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release ‎contains forward-‎looking information pertaining to the following: the potential development of a mine at the Project and the expected capital investment required for such mine; the advancement of the Project through financing and the recommencement of construction activities; estimated indicated and measured gold resources; expected mine life; development and operating plans; certain anticipated economic benefits of a mine at the Project to the local region and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing.

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“targeting”,“intend”,“could”,“might”,“should”,“believe” and similar expressions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Rio2's management, including but not limited to: expectations concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; capital efficiencies; legislative and regulatory environment of Chile; future production rates and estimates of capital and operating costs; expectations regarding the availability of debt financing; estimates of reserves and resources; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; results of operations; performance; the availability and cost of financing, labor and services; and Rio2's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms.

Rio2 believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Rio2's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of debt and equity financing for the construction phase of the mine, market conditions and management's ability to anticipate and manage the factors and risks referred to herein.

Forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and such information should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Rio2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those current expectations or estimates expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected or estimated and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. Rio2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at .

