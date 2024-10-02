Aqua-Tots Swim School Is Coming Soon To Fort Lauderdale, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest international swim school franchise opens second year-round swim school in southern Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is happy to share that its newest swim school is coming soon to the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 8,500-square-foot facility, located at 1711 E Commercial Blvd, resides within Shoppes at 18th and Commercial. This school will serve the families of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Coral Ridge, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderdale by the Sea, Wilton Manors and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots' curriculum has been used and trusted by swim instructors and parents for more than three decades. Today, the company teaches youth in 14 different countries. Aqua-Tots Swim School's high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe, fun and compassionate learning environment, where tots of all ages can understand and progress.

Lessons for every age and skill level will be available at Aqua-Tots Fort Lauderdale Monday through Saturday at a variety of times convenient for parents. This location will also offer classes for children with disabilities. Swim families have the flexibility to choose from three different class sizes (groups of four, two or one) to accommodate the unique needs of each child. Through small class sizes, each student is able to receive personalized attention and instruction.

Franchise owners, Ronei and Julia Foumia, along with Annette, Brian, Patrick and Faraj Tomina, are eager to teach the youth of southern Florida how to stay safe around water.

“The Fort Lauderdale area is always growing and changing, and is full of young families,” Julia said.“Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages one to four and the second leading cause for children ages five to 14. It is especially important that children here learn how to swim, where we are surrounded by miles of coastline.”

Aqua-Tots Fort Lauderdale features a 90-degree, 72-foot-long pool with 20 swim zones and 15 changing rooms. After opening, parents can watch their child's lessons from the lobby's comfortable red chairs and use the facility's fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

After opening, parents and tots can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Those who pre-enroll can enjoy 50% off their first month of swim lessons. Follow Aqua-Tots Fort Lauderdale's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/fort-lauderdale/ , email ... or call (954)-666-8288.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

