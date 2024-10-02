Augmented Connected Worker Research Report 2024: Internal Challenges Are Driving Transformational Growth In Industrial Software - Forecast To 2030
Date
10/2/2024 7:46:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Augmented Connected Worker Sector, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis presents a segmentation of the ACW market by region and by industry type (process, hybrid, and discrete) manufacturing. The analysis examines 18 different end-user industries.
Manufacturing tasks are becoming increasingly complex - frontline workers must interact with multiple vertical systems on a daily basis and companies are finding it difficult to find and train suitable new workers. Additionally, an increasing number of small and medium-sized manufacturing companies are beginning their digital transformation.
Many vendors that offered point solutions in augmented reality (AR), safety and risk management, learning, maintenance, remote collaboration, and field service spaces have realized the potential value of having frontline workers use a single pane of glass for all of their daily activities. This is giving the augmented connected worker (ACW) significant exposure across multiple industry verticals. The ACW market is currently experiencing a high wave of growth, which is expected to increase during the next five years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Become a Partner of Vertically Integrated Software Vendors Become an ACW Generalist Enable Citizen Development Prepare for AR Adoption
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Augmented Connected Worker Sector
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Augmented Connected Worker Industry
Ecosystem
Definition Scope of Analysis ACW Functionalities Segmentation by End-user Industry Segmentation by Region Key Competitors AR, VR, and Mixed Reality (MR) ACW and AI The ACW's Impact on UN Sustainable Development Goals ACW and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Overlap/Integration with Other Systems Moving to the Cloud Benefits of the ACW Hardware Technological Enablers for AR and VR
Growth Generator
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Industry Type Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Revenue Share by Industry Type, Offering, and Region
Growth Generator: Process Manufacturing
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast - Process Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Process Manufacturing Forecast Analysis - Process Manufacturing
Growth Generator: Hybrid Manufacturing
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast - Hybrid Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Hybrid Manufacturing Forecast Analysis - Hybrid Manufacturing
Growth Generator: Discrete Manufacturing
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast - Discrete Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Discrete Manufacturing Forecast Analysis - Discrete Manufacturing
Growth Generator: APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast - APAC Revenue Forecast by Industry Type - APAC Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - APAC Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: NALA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast - NALA Revenue Forecast by Industry Type - NALA Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - NALA Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: EMEA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast - EMEA Revenue Forecast by Industry Type - EMEA Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - EMEA Forecast Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108738911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.