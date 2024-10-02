Global Financing Essential For Green Energy And Sustainable Development: Insights From COP29
Date
10/2/2024 5:12:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Global financing flows are crucial for advancing green energy
projects and sustainable development.
At COP29 during "Baku Climate Action Week," Nigar Arpadarai, the
UN climate change high-level champion, emphasized that these
initiatives demand billions in funding, particularly for countries
vulnerable to climate change, Azernews
reports.
“Accessible financing and collaboration between the public and
private sectors are vital for success in combating climate change,”
she noted.
Arpadarai also highlighted that transitioning to a green economy
requires not just technological advancements but also investment in
human capital.
“We need specialists equipped with the right knowledge and
skills for sustainable environmental development and green
transport. Training and professional development must align with
the demands of today and future generations. Collaborating on
workforce training is essential for the survival and growth of our
global society,” she asserted.
