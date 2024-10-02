عربي


Global Financing Essential For Green Energy And Sustainable Development: Insights From COP29

10/2/2024 5:12:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Global financing flows are crucial for advancing green energy projects and sustainable development.

At COP29 during "Baku Climate Action Week," Nigar Arpadarai, the UN climate change high-level champion, emphasized that these initiatives demand billions in funding, particularly for countries vulnerable to climate change, Azernews reports.

“Accessible financing and collaboration between the public and private sectors are vital for success in combating climate change,” she noted.

Arpadarai also highlighted that transitioning to a green economy requires not just technological advancements but also investment in human capital.

“We need specialists equipped with the right knowledge and skills for sustainable environmental development and green transport. Training and professional development must align with the demands of today and future generations. Collaborating on workforce training is essential for the survival and growth of our global society,” she asserted.

MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108738451


AzerNews

