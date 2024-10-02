The American Lindy Hop Championships Offers Live Music, Dance Classes, Parties, Contests & Its Battle Of The Swing Bands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Aaron JonesNEW YORK, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artspectrum is pleased to announce the 27th edition of The American Lindy Hop Championships (ALHC). This event, dedicated to Lindy Hop the father of all swing dances, brings with it three days of in-depth dance learning in a variety of dance styles, world-class dance performances, music listening and lots of social dancing to do and/or watch from October 18 through October 20, 2024.The event will be held at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel, 233 W. 125th St., New York, NY. Tickets range in price from $25 to $279. A Weekend Pass gives you your choice of all classes, all dances and have the option to enter contests. A Dance / Competitor Pass gives you entry to all 3 dances and the option to compete.Children under 12 are invited to attend with their parents free of charge. Middle school and high school teens are invited to attend 2 for 1 with a parent or guardian. Payment terms are available upon request for both individuals and groups. Go to , click on Buy Now to purchase all ticket varieties.Artspectrum is the creative force behind the annual event. Its mission is to bring together dancers from all corners of the globe to showcase their talents and passion for this iconic partner dance. With meticulous attention to detail, we ensure a seamless experience for participants and spectators alike, delivering a world-class event that celebrates the rich history and vibrant future of Lindy Hop.The Weekend in a GlanceFriday, October 18, 20243pm Registration opens followed by dance classes from 5-8pmThere is a Competitors Meeting at 8pmThe ballroom opens for dancing to Josh Lee & Extended Family, performances, contests12am - Paolo Lanna DJs after partySaturday, October 19, 2024 9:30am Registration opens followed by a day of dance classes8:45pm Ballroom opens for dancing to the George Gee Swing Orchestraand its Basie Birthday celebration along with performances, contests,12am - Odysseus Bailer DJs after partySunday, October 20, 2024 8:30am Registration opens followed by dance classes2pm Battle of the Big Bands, finals of the American Showcase Division6pm Awards, Ronald Jones DJs Soul Music after AwardsKelly Palmiter returns as our Master of Ceremonies.Teachers/Judges for 2024 include Paolo Lanna (Central Park Swings), Chester Whitmore (tap/jazz & Central Avenue style), Jovon Miller (tap and Hip Hop), Erik Robison (Hollywood Style icon), Crystal Johnson (Mama Lu Parks style/1972 Harvest Moon Ball winner), Paulette Brockington (Lindy/Swing Era Hip Hop/Lindy Technique & Teacher Training) and special guest Barbara Ann Billups (1958 Harvest Moon Ball finalist).The American Lindy Hop Championships celebrates the rich heritage and exhilarating energy of Lindy Hop. Again it is scheduled to take place October 18th through the 20th. This event promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, passion, and the joyous spirit of dance.As we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of dance, we are reaching out to potential partners who share our enthusiasm for fostering community and promoting healthy, active lifestyles. The American Lindy Hop Championships is not just a dance event; it is a gathering that brings together hundreds of dancers, enthusiasts, and spectators from across the nation and beyond.The American Lindy Hop Championships (ALHC) may be found on Facebook @ALHCinfo; on Twitter @ALHCLindyHop and on Instagram @artspectrumalhcacod. Go to for more information.The American Lindy Hop Championships (ALHC) is presented by Artspectrum, a federally tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) corporation operating in the State of New York. ALHC is made possible in part with funds from Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Veranacular Arts International and MedTech Wristbands.###

