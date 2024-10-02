DXC Technology Opens New Office Space in Dubai

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), 2 October 2024 – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has announced the opening of a new office space in Dubai to help clients unlock AI’s full potential, manage their most critical workloads, infrastructure and operations in the cloud, and keep their data safe and secure.



DXC’s engineers and technology experts in Dubai will use their deep industry knowledge to enable the largest public and private sector organisations innovate and improve operational efficiency with the latest cloud technologies - integrating artificial intelligence into platforms that support applications and solutions - to modernize their operations, products and services.



Strategically located in Dubai Internet City, a business and tech hub, the new space features technology-enabled reconfigurable spaces to support connection, as well as multi-functional spaces to meet the evolving needs of employees and clients, DXC’s new space embodies the future of work and will serve as a hub for collaboration with government bodies, industry associations and strategic partners in the region.



Having operated in the Middle East & Africa region for over 30 years, DXC today has over 110 customers across various industries including banking and financial services, insurance, public sector and manufacturing, and a strong global ecosystem of technology partners.



Signifying their commitment to the region, DXC Technology’s global President and Chief Executive Officer, Raul Fernandez, together with President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Seelan Nayagam, joined Managing Director Middle East & Africa, Hesham Fayed, to officially open the new office space this week. The ceremony was attended by customers, partners, dignitaries and government officials.



"Dubai is both a symbol of and the embodiment of technology-fueled innovation, and we believe our new facility will help further growth in the region. Our investment, commitment and renewed presence in Dubai will undoubtedly strengthen our global position as a leading IT services provider, and we’re confident it will foster an environment where our colleagues can thrive and contribute to the country’s vision for the future,” said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology. “Our multi-decade partnerships with clients and new collaborations are built on trust and specialized expertise, and we are committed to providing environments that facilitate our workforce’s upskilling in rapid growth areas including AI, data and analytics, cybersecurity, and sustainability.”







