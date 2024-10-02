Indian In Israel Shares Ordeal After Missile Attack, Says 'Thought Iran Can Do Nothing But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening. The fresh round of came in response to Israel's recent attacks in Lebanon, which included a significant that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the deployment of ground forces across the border.



In the wake of growing instability in the region, the Indian Embassy in Israel advised Indians to stay“vigilant and adhere to safety protocols

While speaking to Times Now, Anil Gour from Israel's Kibbutz said,“We got warning from the local that we have to be careful with our location in the next half an hour because Iran will be attacking us. They warned to be nearby shelter and not be outside the home.”

He further told the daily,“After 20 minutes, we thought Iran can do nothing but they sent about 180 missiles in Israel. We were in the shelfter for more than half an hour. Once the warning was finished, we went outside normally on the road.”