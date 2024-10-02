Award-Winning Attorney Justin Farahi Joins The Consumer Attorneys Of California (CAOC) 2025 Board Of Directors
Date
10/2/2024 12:14:50 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Los Angeles, CA – October 1, 2024: Award-winning Attorney Justin Farahi, known for his significant contributions in helping personal injury victims and his active involvement in the legal community, has been elected to the 2025 Board of Directors for the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC). This honor underscores his growing influence in California's legal community and his unwavering commitment to justice.
CAOC, a statewide organization, is at the forefront of advocating for the rights of people harmed by negligence, corporate misconduct, and unsafe products. As a newly elected board member, Attorney Farahi's role is crucial. He will be instrumental in advocating for legislation that protects the rights of everyday Californians, including injured workers and individuals whose civil rights have been violated.
“I am both humbled and excited to be part of CAOC's Board of Directors. The rights of injured individuals must always be protected, especially when they face powerful corporate interests. CAOC's work guarantees no one is left behind, and I'm proud to contribute to that effort." said Farahi.
Attorney Farahi, the founder of Farahi Law Firm, has built a reputation for securing significant settlements for accident victims. His focus on personal injury law aligns with CAOC's mission of holding wrongdoers accountable, especially in cases involving severe injuries and wrongful death.
The 2025 CAOC Board will officially take the oath of office at the Annual Installation and Awards Dinner in San Francisco on November 16, 2024.
About Farahi Law Firm
Justin For Justice: California's Award-WinningPersonal Injury Attorney with a Legacy of Outstanding Community Service
Farahi Law Firm (FLF) specializes in personal injury Laws in California and is committed to representing individuals who have suffered due to the negligence of others. FLF has a notable track record in helping personal injury claims against negligent parties for the medical treatment they need and the money they deserve. They represent clients in personal injury lawsuits related to the following types of accidents: car accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driving accidents, and slip and fall accidents.
The firm, led by Attorney Justin Farahi, excels in securing justice for personal injury victims. As California's award-winning personal injury lawyer, Atty. Farahi is committed to the rights of the injured. He knows that personal injuries not only have an impact on the victim's financial stability but also affect their quality of life.
Website:
Address: 5340 Alla Rd Suite 140, Los Angeles, CA 90066, United States
Phone number: 844-387-6723
Company :-Farahi Law Firm
User :- Abby Roman
Email :...
Phone :-3233911747
Mobile:- 3233911747
Url :-
MENAFN02102024003198003206ID1108737784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.