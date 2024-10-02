Award-Winning Attorney Justin Farahi Joins The Consumer Attorneys Of California (CAOC) 2025 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA – October 1, 2024: Award-winning Attorney Justin Farahi, known for his significant contributions in helping personal injury and his active involvement in the community, has been elected to the 2025 Board of Directors for the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC). This honor underscores his growing influence in California's legal community and his unwavering commitment to justice.



CAOC, a statewide organization, is at the forefront of advocating for the rights of people harmed by negligence, corporate misconduct, and unsafe products. As a newly elected board member, Attorney Farahi's role is crucial. He will be instrumental in advocating for legislation that protects the rights of everyday Californians, including injured workers and individuals whose civil rights have been violated.



“I am both humbled and excited to be part of CAOC's Board of Directors. The rights of injured individuals must always be protected, especially when they face powerful corporate interests. CAOC's work guarantees no one is left behind, and I'm proud to contribute to that effort." said Farahi.



Attorney Farahi, the founder of Farahi Law Firm, has built a reputation for securing significant settlements for accident victims. His focus on personal injury law aligns with CAOC's mission of holding wrongdoers accountable, especially in cases involving severe injuries and wrongful death.



The 2025 CAOC Board will officially take the oath of office at the Annual Installation and Awards Dinner in San Francisco on November 16, 2024.







About Farahi Law Firm



Justin For Justice: California's Award-WinningPersonal Injury Attorney with a Legacy of Outstanding Community Service



Farahi Law Firm (FLF) specializes in personal injury Laws in California and is committed to representing individuals who have suffered due to the negligence of others. FLF has a notable track record in helping personal injury claims against negligent parties for the medical treatment they need and the money they deserve. They represent clients in personal injury lawsuits related to the following types of accidents: car accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driving accidents, and slip and fall accidents.



The firm, led by Attorney Justin Farahi, excels in securing justice for personal injury victims. As California's award-winning personal injury lawyer, Atty. Farahi is committed to the rights of the injured. He knows that personal injuries not only have an impact on the victim's financial stability but also affect their quality of life.



