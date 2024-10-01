Iran Fires Missiles At Israel In Response To Nasrallah's Killing, IDF Chief Says Attack Will Have Consequences

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran on Tuesday fired ballistic missiles at Israel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon and said that if retaliated, Tehran's response would be 'more crushing and ruinous'.

The development comes a day after Israel said it started limited ground operations in southern Lebanon and warned Iran of consequences if it attacks. However, Iran fired missiles as it vowed to retaliate following that killed the top leadership of Hezbollah, including Hassan Nasrallah .

Israel sounded alert through mobile phones and national television, ordering residents to remain close to bomb shelters. TV stations reported sirens in parts of Jerusalem as well as central Israel.

Just a few days ago, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had issued a warning to Iran, saying“There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach.”

The United States has also warned that a direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.

'Attack will have consequences'

Israel's military spokesman said that Iran 's missile attack was serious and will have consequences. However, he declined to specify how and when Israel would respond.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said he was not aware of any casualties from the missile volley. He said there were a few hits in the centre of the country and in the south, reported Reuters.

Air traffic halted

As blasts rocked the country, Israel closed its airspace and diverted flights.

"Israel's airspace is closed. Flights are diverted to alternative fields outside of Israel," the spokesman said in a statement.

A missile attack against Israel was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader, said AFP quoting Iran's Revolutionary Guards' statement as reported by Fars news agency.

"In response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement.

White House responds

White House said that President Joe Biden directed the US military to aid Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles targeting Israel.

In a post on X, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said that Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the attack from the White House situation room and receiving regular updates.

Jordan suspends air traffic, Iraq closes airspace

Jordan's civil aviation authority said air traffic was suspended. The aviation body announced "the temporary closure of Jordanian airspace", with all arrivals and departures halted.

Iraq's transportation ministry ordered the closure of its airspace for safety reasons on Tuesday after Iran launched missiles at Israel, AFP quoted official Iraqi News Agency as saying.

Attack on Israel 'legal', says Iran's UN mission

Iran's attack on Israel is a "legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts," Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X on Tuesday.

"Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists' supporters are advised to part ways with the regime," the mission wrote.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has asked all Indian nationals to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols advised by local authorities aviation authority suspends air traffic.